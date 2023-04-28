Mae Muller has announced a headline UK and Ireland tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will perform her biggest shows to date in November 2023 in support of her debut album.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on 5 May via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Announcing the tour on social media, the singer said: “guys i’m playing a run of headline shows later this year.”

She added that she “can’t wait to tell you more” about her debut album and “i can’t wait to see u all, a slay of truly enormous proportion”.

The headline tour will kick off on 20 November in Glasgow and head to Manchester, London, Birmingham and Leeds.

She’ll finish up the run with a headline show on 27 November at The Academy in Dublin.

Fans can expect to hear new music from her forthcoming debut album as well as her Eurovision track, “I Wrote A Song”.

In March it was announced that Muller would represent the UK at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool on 13 May.

“I’m SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK,” the singer said.

“I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.”

She’ll follow-up her performance with the release of her debut album and biggest headline shows to date.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 5 May via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets are priced from £18.50, plus booking fees, while VIP packages are also available.

Fans who pre-order her debut album from the official store before 4pm on 2 May will receive access to presale tickets. This will take place from 10am on 3 May and you’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets early.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.