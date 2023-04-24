Mae Muller wore a ‘Eurotrash’ t-shirt and Eurovision fans are obsessed

Mae Muller is proving why she’s future Eurovision royalty with her recent t-shirt choice.

The popstar, who is representing the UK at Eurovision 2023 has been making waves on social media with her street style.

The singer’s been spotted in Y2K-inspired styles while doing Eurovision promo, from denim mini skirts to brands like Diesel to chunky belts and oversized hooped earrings.

Her latest look that was posted to Instagram over the weekend (23 April) sees the Eurovision hopeful wear an instantly iconic t-shirt.

The images see singer repping a pink t-shirt embellished with the words “Eurotrash” across the front.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

She’s paired it with jeans, a leather jacket, choker necklace and hooped earrings as well as a baby pink Coach handbag.

Fans are loving the latest look from Mae, with one writing on Twitter: “This shirt… it’s not a want but a need.”

Others echoed this saying, “I need this”, “need this t-shirt somehow” and “someone stop me from buying this”.

Instagram users agreed, with comments reading, “Mother Muller” and “God you’re so hot!!!”, while another dubbed her “Euroqueen”.

The tee, which is likely a nod to Eurovision and, of course, the cult-favourite series of the same name from the 90s is designed by brand Eytys.

And good news, fans can buy the exact same design that’s worn by Mae Muller.

It’s available to shop from retailer Farfetch and it’s available in a number of sizes.

To shop the ‘Eurotrash’ t-shirt head to farfetch.com.

In March it was announced that Muller would represent UK at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool with her track “I Wrote A Song”.

“I’m SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK,” the singer said.

“I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

“I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board.”

She also added that she wrote the track “when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships”.

Fans can get their hands on remaining Eurovision 2023 tickets from Ticketmaster, and you can find out where to watch a live screening on PinkNews.