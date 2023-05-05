Netflix’s long-awaited Bridgerton spin-off series Queen Charlotte has finally given the gays what they want: a juicy queer romance.

Eight best-selling books, two top-10 Netflix seasons and a whole spin-off later, the Shonda Rhimes regency era production, which has swept the globe with its racially diverse cast and sexy love stories, has ventured where few others have dared to go.

All six scandalous episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, based on the popular novel series by Julia Quinn, dropped on Netflix on Thursday (4 May).

The gossip-ridden prequel series, stars India Amarteifio as a young Charlotte in 1761 as we discover how Bridgerton‘s powerful Black monarch defied the odds, overcame racism, fell in love with King George and changed society forever.

LGBTQ+ actor Golda Rosheuvel reprises her Bridgerton role as Queen Charlotte as the show includes a secondary plot, set in 1817.

As rave reviews pour in for the season as a whole, there is one plot line that has left viewers’ hearts racing: the raunchy and unexpected love story between the Brimsley, as a young man, (Sam Clemmett) and Reynolds (Freddie Dennis).

Brimsley and Reynolds as gay lovers in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (Nick Wall/Netflix)

That’s right, while the two loyal servants scheme about how to set up their masters, they begin to fall in love themselves.

Not only that, but for a show renowned for its very heterosexual sex scenes, it also bucks this trend for the first time as viewers are treated to a behind-the-doors late-night rendezvous scene between that that, simply put, gets hot and steamy.

We had an explicit gay sex scene before any other sex scene oh I know some people are pissed #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/dIIpDJMaSw — I’m tired “not Reos” (@NotHreos67) May 4, 2023

Oh my God. We’re 13 minutes into Episode 2 and there’s a gay sex scene which has made even me blush. #QueenCharlotte — Scott Birrell (@s_birrell) May 4, 2023

We also get some excellent moments of gay pining as the two brush hands (think that Mr Darcy hand clench) and longingly gaze at each other. Inject it into our veins!

The Brimsley x Reynolds hand scene in #QueenCharlotte is doing for the queers what the hand scene in Pride and Prejudice did for the hets.

It’s all in the yearning 🤌🏻 — Laura Edith 🏳️‍🌈 (@laurahtide) May 5, 2023

Since it is so long overdue, fans are going crazy over this bold LGBTQ+ storyline and are not holding back their delight. “I looked at them, screamed ‘gay’ and next thing I knew they were already eating each other’s face off,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Finally, some hot gay s**t! Thanks Shonda.”

obsessed with the gays on the queen charlotte show meeting up to scheme how to matchmake the king and queen sdkjfbfjdnvkjdfh — jen ✨ (@pestowitch) May 4, 2023

SPOILER

watching the new queen charlotte bridgerton, the queens man and kings man are gay for each other, incredible plot line, thank you shonda rhimes — 🧚🏼🌱🌝 (@ellefarmcat) May 4, 2023

oh fuck queen charlotte is finally giving us the gays!!! — elizabeth 💫 📚 🌈 (@mizelse) May 4, 2023

WE OFFICIALLY HAVE GAYS #QueenCharlotte — Cap Holt and Kevin are my parents ❤️‍🔥 (@CeReal2821) May 4, 2023

me shouting “GAYS! GAYS!” at my tv while watching #queencharlotte — 🌷✨ camille (@prisseusjackson) May 4, 2023

Bridgerton: has long drawn out sequences of numerous hetero sex scenes, quick flash of gay#QueenCharlotte : has the quickest half clothed foreplay between two men followed by numerous hand touching and glances cut in between the hetero sex montages



Ah ✨representation✨ 🫶 — Benevolent (@BenWorldPro) May 5, 2023

Bridgerton‘s LGBTQ+ track record has previously left fans disappointed

Although the parent show has cast standout LGBTQ+ talent such as Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, and Rosheuvel, that has not translated to on-screen representation until now.

The main series follows the love stories of all the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate complex 1800s high society, with each novel getting a dedicated Netflix season.

In season one, fans called out the series for queerbaiting when it teased a major gay storyline for Benedict (Luke Thompson) before making it a forgettable moment featuring a minor character.

Since then, Thompson has hinted that his character has “such a lovely openness and fluidity” and there is “space to explore” his sexuality in future seasons.

Meanwhile, others speculated that headstrong Eloise (Claudia Jessie) could be a lesbian, given her vocal aversion to marriage and every man she meets. But, alas, that was not meant to be as by the end of season two she is given a male love interest.

I started #Bridgerton and 1 minute into meeting her we can all agree that Eloise Bridgerton is a lesbian right? right. pic.twitter.com/gz0bblsw8F — dened rey moreno 🌈 (@Hajabeg) December 26, 2020

Whether LGBTQ+ characters will make the leap from the spin-off series to the main show remains to be seen. In January, author Quinn said “it would be great” to see a queer protagonist, so there is hope yet.

Now that I've gotten a taste of a queer relationship in the Bridgerton world imma need some more. So one of those 8 Bridgerton kids gonna have to be a little ✨️fruity✨️ #QueenCharlotte — LivvRose 💛 (@grlbehindscrn) May 5, 2023

There is currently no release date for season three of Bridgerton which will follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

All six episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are available to stream on Netflix now.