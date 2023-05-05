Marvel unveils special edition Star Wars comics to celebrate Pride Month.

Marvel has revealed all seven covers of the special edition Stars Wars comics to celebrate Pride Month.

This June, the seven covers will adorn some of the fandom’s favourite Star Wars Comics to “uplift, honour and support LGBTQ+ storytelling”.

Marvel’s Pride Month celebrations will once again extend to the galaxy far, far away by spotlighting LGBTQ+ Star Wars characters

The seven variant covers will see powerful and inspiring artwork of Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, and more.

Each cover has also been drawn by a lineup of LGBTQ+ talent including Phil Jimenez, Betsy Cola, Luciano Vecchio and Lucas Werneck.

One of the artists, Jimenez said: “As a gay kid obsessed with Star Wars – I’m old enough to have seen the first movie in theaters when it came out back in 1977 – I could never have dreamed that not only would I be able make artwork for the universe itself as a working adult, but that I would be drawing LGBTQ+ Star Wars characters to celebrate Pride!”.

Each cover features a special Star Wars progress logo. (Phil Jimenez/Lucas Werneck)

“The very idea would have blown my seven-year-old mind. What an extraordinary opportunity and a real gift to be a part of expanding the Star Wars universe in a really vital way,” the artist added.

Marvel and Lucasfilm say that “these covers bring the spirit of Pride Month to your local comic shop with eye-catching trade dress that features a bright rainbow burst and a special Star Wars progress logo”.

The covers have been drawn by a lineup of LGBTQ+ talent. (Phil Jimenez/Javier Garron)

Here are the characters featured in this year’s Pride Month collection:

Cinta Kaz & Vel Sartha – the pair of brave rebel operatives, make their leap to comic books for the first time ever after their debut in last year’s original Disney+ series, Andor

Doctor Aphra – the breakout Marvel Comics icon who is currently headlining her second solo series

Domina Tagge – head of the powerful Tagge family with a vicious vendetta against Doctor Aphra that’s currently playing out in the pages of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra

Just Lucky – a highly-skilled assassin who at times finds himself aligned both with and against Doctor Aphra in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra

Kantam Sy – a young Jedi during the High Republic era and a determined padawan of Jedi Master Yoda

Magna Tolvan – a former high-ranking officer in the Galactic Empire who has since switched sides and found romance with Aphra

Sana Starros – the no-nonsense smuggler has a past with both Han Solo and Doctor Aphra, and is currently starring in her very first solo series, Star Wars: Sana Starros

They’ll be available from local comic book stores, as well as the likes of Amazon in June.

