Disney releases Star Wars Pride collection featuring a rainbow BB-8

The galaxy far, far away is celebrating Pride Month with a special edition Star Wars collection.

The new range from Disney and Star Wars features a limited edition Pride version of BB-8.

The Star Wars collection is available to shop from shopdisney.co.uk and shopdisney.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Entitled BB-YOU, the special edition product has “rolled off the Droid Factory production line” and been designed with Pride in mind.

The cute Star Wars figurine features rainbow colours and a removable top showing off his mechanical elements on the inside.

The BB-YOU figurine features a rainbow design for Pride. (Disney/PinkNews)

There’s also a Pride-themed Droid Factory multipack, which features six Star Wars Astromech droids from all over the galaxy.

They’ve been redesigned in rainbow colours to pay tribute to the LGBTQ+ community as part of Pride Month.

The Droid Factory multipack features six droids in rainbow colours. (Disney/PinkNews)

Finishing up the Star Wars range is a BB-8 Pride Pin, which features the slogan “Belong, Belive, Be Proud” alongside a glittery rainbow version of the character.

It’s part of the wider Disney Pride Collection, which was created by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Walt Disney Company say they “proudly work with nonprofits throughout the year to support the LGBTQ+ community globally”.

The pin features a rainbow-infused BB-8. (Disney/PinkNews)

As well as the Star Wars merch, fans can also get their hands on Disneyland-themed Pride merch, including a t-shirt, bum bag, cap and a tie-dye hoodie.

There’s also a Pride-themed soft toy of Stitch, Mickey Mouse merch and pins, including gay icon Miss Piggy, who’s pin reads: “Fierce & Fabulous”.

Star Wars Pride comics revealed

Earlier this month all seven Stars Wars comic book covers to celebrate Pride Month were revealed.

The seven variant covers will see powerful and inspiring artwork of Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, and more to “uplift, honour and support LGBTQ+ storytelling”.

Each cover has also been drawn by a lineup of LGBTQ+ talent including Phil Jimenez, Betsy Cola, Luciano Vecchio and Lucas Werneck.

One of the artists, Jimenez said: “As a gay kid obsessed with Star Wars – I’m old enough to have seen the first movie in theaters when it came out back in 1977 – I could never have dreamed that not only would I be able make artwork for the universe itself as a working adult, but that I would be drawing LGBTQ+ Star Wars characters to celebrate Pride!”.

The covers will be released in June and will be available from local bookstores and Amazon.