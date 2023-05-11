Beyoncé’s hotly anticipated Renaissance World Tour has kicked off in Sweden with more gags than the Beyhive’s wildest dreams – including an iconic Britney Spears song.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. Mother of the House of Renaissance. Queen B, head of the Beyhive, greatest living performer and alien superstar has begun her world tour in support of her seventh studio album – and the first show was as queer as one would expect from music inspired by queer ballroom culture.

Somewhere amidst the raucous ball for vogue dancers, the jaw-dropping setlist, the giant disco horse and the robotic arms with which Beyoncé performed “COZY”, the show somehow managed to get even gayer by way of a Britney Spears x Beyoncé mashup.

While experiencing “THIQUE” live for the first time – one of Beyoncé’s more graphic tracks, featuring lyrics such as: “He thought he was loving me good, I told him ‘go harder'” – fans at the Friends Arena on 10 May were briefly overcome by the spirit of the pop princess herself, Britney Jean, as Spears’ seminal synth riffs from “Toxic” were heard during the intro to the track.

Cue euphoria and the screams of thousands of homosexuals from the sheer ‘gay’ of it all. The best crossover since “Telephone” – but we don’t talk about that.

Beyoncé performing “THIQUE” with sample of “Toxic” by Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/4EhI4Qzx0S — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé sampled “Toxic” as an

intro for her song “Thique” and

gave Britney a shoutout during

her #RenaissanceWorldTour



-“This is for my girl” pic.twitter.com/DWBt7IORnt — Britney Access (@BritsAccess) May 10, 2023

Proving the theory that gay people can’t simply just say “I like this,” Twitter has exploded with reactions of variously worded praise for Beyoncé and Britney.

“Dipped deeeeep into mother laker with this one,” wrote one fan.

Another added a simple: “ICONIC” atop a picture of Beyoncé and Britney in their iconic Pepsi advert from 2004.

A third, thankfully, gave us the full scientific description of what exactly was happened:

“Just two queens meeting up to maximise their slay.”

Seems like a legitimate explanation to us.

pop culture has risen from the dead — yuzu™ (@FLOB0UND) May 10, 2023

Just two queens meeting up to maximize their slay — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) May 10, 2023

The Beyoncé/Britney mashup is not the only part of the concert to have got the gays talking, as Renaissance is widely seen as Beyoncé’s love letter to the LGBTQ+ community.

Aside from being widely commended for drawing upon the work of queer Black artists from across time and genres, such as the Black transgender DJ and producer Honey Dijon and 90s drag artist Moi Renee, it is also a tribute to her late, gay uncle Johnny.

Beyoncé will perform one more night in Stockholm (11 May), before jetting off to the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada – among other countries.

Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

