Lady Gaga and Beyoncé fans think a new collab is coming 14 years after ‘Telephone’
We don’t mean to get your hopes up, but Beyoncé and Lady Gaga fans are convinced that another music collaboration between the two superstars is on the horizon.
Ever since Queen Bey dropped her new single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ during the SuperBowl, the internet has been chock-full of theories about what Renaissance Act II will bring.
Between her new tracks ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages’, and her wardrobe full of cowboy hats, fans have at least worked out that Beyoncé’s next album will be country.
Some fans began to wonder if this could mean that Beyoncé’s new bestie Taylor Swift might feature on the album. When asked about this by TMZ on Tuesday (13 February), album producer Killah B simply said: “All I can say is that she is about to shock the whole world. That’s all I can tell you, use your imagination to interpret this.”
While a Beyoncé/Taylor Swift track would certainly be interesting, the Beyhive seems more caught up in a new theory that Beyoncé might have recruited Lady Gaga as a feature on her new album.
The two pop icons already have two songs together: the extended remix of Beyoncé’s ‘Video Phone’, and the critically acclaimed hit ‘Telephone’, both released in 2009.
Not only was ‘Telephone’ earth-shatteringly iconic as far as pop tracks go, but the music video became a cult favourite.
The nine-minute video, which acts as a continuation of the ‘Paparazzi’ music video, sees Beyoncé bail Gaga out of prison, only to find themselves on the run from police once again.
The 2010 video famously ended with text that read: “To Be Continued…”, but 14 years later, we still haven’t gotten our sequel.
Now, both the Beyhive and the Little Monsters are convinced that the part two they’ve been waiting years for might finally be on the way.
The fan theory goes like this: in the Lady Gaga cinematic universe, the ‘Paparazzi’ singer was “arrested” for poisoning her boyfriend (played by Alexander Skarsgard) on February 11, 2010 – a date that fans see at the beginning of the ‘Telephone’ music video.
On the exact same date, 14 years later, Beyoncé announced that Renaissance Act II was coming.
Accompanying Beyoncé’s announcement was a short clip of Beyoncé driving through dusty roads in a taxi with a customised Texas number plate that reads ‘Hold-Em’.
Of course, Beyoncé’s song refers to the famous Poker game Texas Hold ‘Em, but Gaga fans couldn’t help noticing that that sounds an awful lot like the ‘Poker Face’ lyric: “I wanna hold ‘em like they do in Texas”.
Could these theories be onto something, or are Gaga and Beyoncé fans feeding their own hopeful delusions? We’ll just have to wait until March 29, when Bey drops Act II!
