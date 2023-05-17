A horror actress and star of Evil Dead Rise has given her seal of approval for her murderous demon character to be referred to as “mother” by the gays!

There are aspects of certain films that people feel are particularly for the queer community. Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem as Ursula and Daddy King Triton in The Little Mermaid, perhaps. The entire Barbie marketing campaign. Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera in Scream VI, even.

One film that was not on our list is Evil Dead Rise – a twisted horror flick that follows two estranged sisters trying to save their family from a deadite (a demonic entity capable of possessing humans and sending them on a murderous rampage).

It seems, however, that we might have misjudged the fifth film in the franchise. Not only does it showcase “trans moron representation“, but also, the gays have now adopted Alyssa Sutherland’s Ellie, who spends a lot of the movie trying to brutally kill her family having been possessed, as “mother”.

The best part? Sutherland loves it.

Replying to a tweet that perfectly encapsulates the ever-fluctuating rules of who the gays deem “mother”, one Twitter user, writing about Evil Dead Rise, said: “Gays will watch a movie where a lady gets possessed, passes the possession to her children, kills a whole apartment complex, merges with her dead kids to create a possessed 10-limbed monster to try to finish off her sister and last daughter and be like: ‘she was mothering’.”

And mothering she was – Sutherland replied with a smattering of rainbows, party emojis and a rainbow of hearts.

One scene in the film has Ellie’s young daughter asking where her mummy has gone, to which the demon woman says: “Mommy’s with the maggots now.”

And a large part of gay Twitter has swapped the “m” for an “f”, in that fourth word…

For anyone interested, here’s the original tweet.

saw evil dead rise (2023) the other day it was so fun shes so mother pic.twitter.com/PaW2JODhmb — ✫yra (@crudestain) May 12, 2023

Evil Dead Rise is out now on selected digital platforms.