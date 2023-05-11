Doctor Who send fans into overdrive with first look at Jonathan Groff: ‘Bridgerton who?’

Fans have been given their first look at Jonathan Groff who will be joining Ncuti Gatwa in a ‘mysterious’ key role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

From playing Jesse St James in Glee and dashing Kristoff in Frozen to a traumatised father in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin and King George III in Broadway’s Hamilton, Jonathan Groff has done it all.

Now, the star is turning back time for his next major role alongside the 15th Doctor (Gatwa) and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in series 14 of hit British sci-fi show Doctor Who.

Following on from our groovy glimpse of the Doctor and Ruby’s 60s getup in April, Doctor Who has released a fabulous first look at Groff’s “mysterious and exciting” key character who’ll be coming to our screens in 2024.

An official set photo shared on Wednesday (10 May) shows our titular Time Lord, Ruby and Groff’s character standing on an ornate staircase dressed in elaborate period dress, with the BBC Doctor Who account writing: “Dress to impress and beware the Duchess.”

Queer as Folk and It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies, who is returning as Doctor Who showrunner, also shared the image to his Instagram account. In the caption, he included two hearts with a potato emoji, leading to some fan speculation that the infamously potato-like aliens, the Sontarans, might be making a return.

“Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, and Jonathan Groff as… No! Really? But. Whaaat?!?” he wrote in the caption.

The Regency vibes are certainly strong in the new set photo. Groff is sporting a dark blue tailcoat, a light blue waist coat with gold buttons and classic Bridgerton-style sideburns. Ruby, meanwhile, is wearing a floor-length yellow ballgown, white gloves and pinned-up hair, with the Doctor looking his usual charming self in a maroon velvet tailcoat.

Fans are obsessed with the majestic period look, comparing it to much-loved shows such as Downton Abbey and Bridgerton.

I am in love and haven’t even seen them in an episode yet 🥹😍 pic.twitter.com/k4kBI6EiDU — Mad Marsh✨ (@LadyBols6620) May 10, 2023

Just when I think Ncuti can’t get any more drip, somehow he stills pulls it off (obviously Millie and Jonathan look AMAZING too!) https://t.co/fT6eUOKPzc — Andrew Hooper (@andrewthooper) May 11, 2023

bridgerton who https://t.co/u1NL8c4yNs — ele 🐍 ceo of the sandman Coriolanus stan (@elekanejshipper) May 10, 2023

NCUTI IS SERVING SO MANY LOOKS I LOVE HIM SO MUCH



BBC PLEASE RELEASE THE EPISODES I CAN'T WAIT ANY LONGER https://t.co/TNj09WXbI2 pic.twitter.com/A1mYiCtuZt — Leena (@leenathepanda) May 10, 2023

wAIT… IF IM SERVING CUNT AND YOU’RE SERVING CUNT… THEN WHO’S FLYING THE TARDIS https://t.co/fhM8jK43JF — ؘ (@biggerontinside) May 10, 2023

I'M SORRY IS THAT JONATHAN GROFF!?

…

Damn he was right https://t.co/Z7ttdUWmj0 pic.twitter.com/8brYbsDAm7 — 🌹 SeekerCat5500🌹 #BlackLivesMatter (@SeekerCat5500) May 10, 2023

RED VELVET COAT https://t.co/70vRDJ2P7B pic.twitter.com/dEmdAQvj4q — wolfe ☾ ted lasso spoilers // misses steph (@katesunit) May 10, 2023

oh my god Ncuti is wearing my favorite Capaldi coat, this is going to be the best era ever https://t.co/8bkAFQaakP pic.twitter.com/P06twLJENX — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 10, 2023

Alongside Groff, Doctor Who has announced a slate of LGBTQ+ guest stars appearing in the 60th anniversary, series 14 and beyond including Heartstopper icon Yasmin Finney, Drag Race legend Jinkx Monsoon, Uncoupled star Neil Patrick Harris and Doctor Who‘s first trans male actor Pete MacHale.

Doctor Who will return for a three-episode 60th anniversary in November 2023 starring David Tennant as the 14th Doctor and Catherine Tate as former companion Donna Noble, Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble and Neil Patrick Harris as a nefarious villain.

Doctor Who series 14 will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland, and air on Disney+ for viewers outside of the UK and Ireland thereafter.