Legendary comedian and actor Eddie Izzard has provided ceaseless joy for trans people everywhere since revealing that she also uses the name “Suzy”.

Star of both stage and screen, Izzard has spoken candidly about deciding to use she/her pronouns since 2020, explaining that her journey with gender identity began in the 80s, when she referred to herself as a “transvestite”.

Earlier this year, the star announced that she would be using the name Suzy Izzard in a personal capacity, such as when ordering food on Deliveroo, but sticking to Eddie Izzard professionally.

In a conversation with The Political Party podcast, she revealed that Suzy was a name she had wanted to use since she was 10-years-old.

While much of the reaction to Izzard’s new name and pronoun use has been positive, inspiring a wave of other older trans people to share their experiences, the comedian has revealed that there was some “heated” backlash.

Despite the toxicity embedded in the so-called trans debate, Izzard is hopeful that the fact trans people have a platform in society is a sign of a positive shift.

“When I came out in the 80s there weren’t these heated debates about trans rights because there weren’t any debates,” Suzy Izzard told Metro.

“There was not a single word said about it. You were ‘other’, you were toxic, you were anonymous, you were outside society. And now these debates are happening, but we’re inside society.”

In a previous conversation with ITV host Lorraine Kelly, the Tony-nominated actor revealed that she prefers to ignore “toxic people” on the internet.

“This idea of culture wars, I think it’s the right wing. Ninety to 95 per cent of the country, of the world, are just saying: ‘Live and let live, you’re being your authentic self,'” she told Kelly.

“And then there’s [the] two to five per cent of people who get very angry on the internet, which I just ignore.”

Regardless of any backlash, Suzy is continuing to help the trans community, simply by existing authentically.

