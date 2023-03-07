Eddie Izzard has revealed a new name people can use to refer to her, which she has wanted to use since the age of 10.

The comedian and actor-turned-politician shared the new name on Monday’s (6 March) episode of Matt Forde’s podcast The Political Party.

“I’m Eddie. There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which is what I wanted to be since I was 10,” The Independent quoted Izzard as saying, “I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard.”

The star went on to say that she has wanted to use that name since childhood but that people can also still refer to her as Eddie if they wish to, stating “they can’t go wrong”.

“That’s how I’m going to roll, so people can choose what they want. They can’t make a mistake, they can’t go wrong,” she said on the podcast.

In December, Izzard ran to become the Labour candidate for the Sheffield Central constituency but lost to Abtisam Mohamed, who won the candidacy with more than 50 per cent of the vote.

During the campaign, Izzard faced a torrent of abuse from anti-trans activists and other politicians.

In an interview with PinkNews the month prior to the election, Izzard said she is not interested in being the “first anything” but wants to be judged by what she can “add to the human existence.”

“I’m following in the footsteps of great people who have already done hard work,” she explained.

Adding: “I must say a salute to all the gay and lesbian community and all queer people from the ’60s who pushed hard.

“Because when I came out in ’85 as trans, I could look mostly to gay and lesbian cousins doing great work and being positive, so I thought, I’ve got to come out, I’ve got to do this, to help bring the ‘T’ in LGBTQ.

“It’s wonderful to have people to follow.”