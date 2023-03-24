Suzy Eddie Izzard has addressed the “tough times” facing trans people, and assured the community that the toxic conversation won’t last forever.

Suzy Eddie Izzard recently announced her new name to a warm reception from the LGBTQ+ community.

However, bigots and transphobes have predictably displayed anger over a matter that affects them in no way whatsoever.

Appearing on chat show Lorraine opposite its titular host, Izzard – who previously told fans that “they can’t go wrong” when referring to her by name – reassured viewers that she was “sure” the current ‘debate’ around trans rights will soon subside.

“I was talking to a gay activist friend of mine from Salt Lake City where they have great LGBTQ group of activists,” she began. “He said: ‘The tough times that trans people are going through now, the arguments – there weren’t any of those arguments 20 years ago.’

“[The arguments] were about gay and lesbian equality; they were going through that. This is just the time we have to go through to get to the better time, I’m sure of it.”

Izzard went on to express her belief that the divisive rhetoric around trans people is being stoked by the right wing.

“When I came out, no one was talking at all about trans people; we were non-verbal, ‘the other’,” she continued. “And we were not in a conversation.

“This idea of culture wars, I think it’s the right wing. 90 to 95 per cent of the country, of the world are just saying ‘live and let live’; you’re being your authentic self.

“And then there’s 2-5 per cent of people who get very angry on the internet, which I just ignore”.

.@eddieizzard explains why she chose the name Suzy and how she feels when people call her Eddie.



Plus, why she is sure better times will come for the trans community. #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/gUeUYxRMP6 — Lorraine (@lorraine) March 23, 2023

Izzard also gave the heartwarming origin story of her chosen name, Suzy, telling Lorraine that she actually decided upon it when she was was ten years old.

“When I was 10 I watched To Sir with Love, a Sidney Poitier film, with Suzy Kendall – S,U,Z,Y – and I just thought: ‘I’d like to have that name’.

“Of course at that time, I wasn’t telling anyone that I was, what now seems to be, ‘trans’, even though I knew; I couldn’t define it when I was a young kid.

“I’ve got Edward John on my passport, so I just thought: ‘Why don’t I add Suzy in there?’ and then all these people that are not sure on what to say – I don’t mind Eddie; I prefer Suzy. I don’t mind he/him, I prefer she/her.”

Fans of Izzard and viewers of Lorraine alike have praised the comedian for her genuine nature and dedicated activism.

“I love Eddie and Suzy in equal measure. She is and has always been a shining example of how to be a good person,” wrote one Twitter user. “We should all be listening to her more often”.

Another added: “This is fantastic! I love this attitude to things and I really hope it progresses the way Eddie says.”

“We need more Suzy Eddie’s in this world,” wrote a third fan. “She is a great humanitarian. Many could learn from her”>

RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnus Charlie Hides also praised Lorraine for being “a true ally (and living legend).”

I love Eddie and Suzy in equal measure. She is and has always been a shining example of how to be a good person. 🥰. We should all be listening to her more often. — julie lee (@mummahlee) March 23, 2023

Brilliant human being, she makes me proud to be from Sheffield <3 — matty/mati | LJFC 🇬🇪 (@problematty81) March 23, 2023

We need more Suzy Eddie’s in this world. She is a great humanitarian. Many could learn from her. — All Done Pets 🇺🇦🐕❤🐈🇺🇦 (@alldonepets) March 24, 2023

Izzard, who recently ran to become a candidate for Labour Party candidate for Sheffield, has announced that she is bringing her one woman show to London’s West End.

The actor will perform Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations in a six-week run in 2023.

Tickets for the limited residency show are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.