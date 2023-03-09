Suzy Eddie Izzard has announced that she’s bringing her one woman show to London’s West End.

The actor will perform Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations in a six-week run in 2023.

Tickets for the limited residency show are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

Announcing the West End run on Instagram, Izzard said it’s coming “direct from a critically acclaimed run in New York”.

She will bring the one woman production to the Garrick Theatre from 24 May and finishing up on 1 July.

She was described as commanding a classic in her solo theatrical performance by Wall Street Journal.

It sees Izzard play nineteen of the characters in a unique re-telling of the classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption.

The news of the one woman show on London’s West End comes after Izzard announced her new name.

The comedian and actor-turned-politician recently shared the new name on an episode of Matt Forde’s podcast The Political Party.

“I’m Eddie. There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which is what I wanted to be since I was 10,” The Independent quoted Izzard as saying, “I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard.”

The star went on to say that she has wanted to use that name since childhood but that people can also still refer to her as Eddie if they wish to, stating “they can’t go wrong”.

“That’s how I’m going to roll, so people can choose what they want. They can’t make a mistake, they can’t go wrong,” she said on the podcast.

Fans instantly fell in love with the name, sending their support and solidarity for the new moniker.

“Suzy Izzard’s journey to being herself is heart-warming. It’s never too late to be happy,” one user wrote.

Another said it was amazing to see that Suzy finally felt the confidence to “use the name she’s wanted to for a long time”.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for Suzy Eddie Izzard performing Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations from Ticketmaster.