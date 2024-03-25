Suzy Eddie Izzard is bringing her solo performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet to London – and this is how to get tickets.

The comedian and actor will bring the show to Riverside Studios for a limited six-week run this spring.

Tickets for Suzy Eddie Izzard in Hamlet go on general sale from 10am on 27 March via Ticketmaster.

The show will open on 23 May to 30 June, with 19 dates planned across the month.

The production will see Izzard play 23 characters in a unique re-telling of the iconic play, which is adapted by her brother Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell.

Izzard said: “I have always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters and Hamlet is the ultimate.

“This is a production for everyone, a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, scary and dramatic Hamlet.”

She’s currently performing the solo show at New York’s Orpheum Theatre until 14 April, which was extended following demand.

It marks Izzard’s second solo show, after last year’s Great Expectations, which ran in New York and the West End’s Garrick Theatre.

You can find out the full London schedule for Suzy Eddie Izzard’s Hamlet as well as ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They’ll go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday, 27 March and you can get them from Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices will be confirmed when they go on sale. You can check out the full schedule for the show below.

