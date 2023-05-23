Drag queen performs Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in full – and it’s incredible

Fans have packed out a shopping centre in the Philippines to witness drag queen and Taylor Swift impersonator Taylor Sheesh perform a full recreation of the singer’s ongoing Eras Tour.

Since March, Swift has been taking her colossal tour to cities across the US. It’s a full walk through her 17-year career, complete with 44 songs, stage tricks and numerous costume changes. And fans have been loving every second of it. It’s no surprise that the path to getting tickets has been treacherous.

Despite the tour’s success and five-star reviews, the “Anti-Hero” singer is yet to announce plans to take it across the pond, or anywhere else in the world. As fans get restless waiting for potential international dates, one Swiftie has taken matters into their own hands.

Drag performer Sheesh, whose real name appears to be Mac, decided to host a drag recreation, complete with Swift’s costume changes, backing dancers, guitars, confetti cannons and, of course, a live rendition of the star’s magnum opus, “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)”.

YES. I DID THE ERAS TOUR. I PERFORMED FOR ALMOST 1 HOUR AND 24 MINS. YEP, I’M THAT SWIFTIE. 💜🫶🏼✨🤙🏼 https://t.co/rUALN2kY5P — Mac (Taylor’s Version) (@heymacyou) May 22, 2023

Taylor not going to the philippines might just be the thing to make me unstan because LOOK AT THIS 😭 pic.twitter.com/M1uMDcGR2f — Oates (@oates13_) May 22, 2023

yeah… just ANOTHER normal day in the philippines pic.twitter.com/RzenmLwAwT — aries (@13saltair) May 21, 2023

Put together by Sheesh in collaboration with Swifties Philippines, an official coalition of Taylor Swift fans in the country, the jaw-dropping performance took over the Ayala Malls TriNoma shopping centre in Quezon City.

Viral videos show hundreds, if not thousands, of fans gathered to watch.

During the performance, Sheesh can be seen donning replicas of Taylor’s outfits, including her bedazzled blue bodysuit for the Midnights era and a gorgeous white Speak Now gown, while floors full of fans scream the lyrics back at her.

It’s the second time Swifties Philippines has put on such a spectacle, following one in Manila in March, when Swift’s tour began. The overall aim of the shows is to encourage the singer to finally announce some international tour dates, and bring the tour to the South East Asian country.

It could be working, too. As well as clips on social media showing fans chanting about how much they want to see Taylor in their country, the hashtag #WeWantErasTourPhilippines has amassed almost 23 million views on TikTok.

While Sheesh thanked her “fellow Swifties” for their energy during her performance, many of them are returning the favour by campaigning for the drag queen to receive VIP treatment from singer, should she actually reach their shores.

And when the Eras Tour finally goes to PH I need @heymacyou to get VIP treatment. She is carrying this campaign on her back https://t.co/LCS3xiRFZe — 𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢⁷ (@alliesonoh) May 23, 2023

this is EVERYTHING!!!!!!! The outfits?? the energy of the crowd?? OBSESSED https://t.co/kQK4Xg5bUz — Bekk’s dropping everything now 💜 7/7 💜 (@anti_hero_____) May 23, 2023

The fucking level of dedication wow 👏 You slayed so hard, congrats 💖❤ https://t.co/KcGobJblt0 — soureena ♡ (@soureena) May 23, 2023

at this point taylor sheesh (mar coronel) deserves to meet taylor if ever she comes back to manila — cha 🛰️ (@homeofsexualz) May 23, 2023

Swift is taking her Eras Tour across the US until 9 August. International dates are expected in the coming months.