Taylor Lautner has said that he’s “praying” for fellow Taylor Swift ex and “Dear John” subject John Mayer ahead of the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Being a boyfriend of Taylor Swift has always, and will always, come with one surefire occupational hazard; regardless of how well (Lover) or how badly (Speak Now) the relationship goes, you will have a song written about you.

Joe Jonas experienced it with the golden sting of “Mr Perfectly Fine” from Fearless, Red‘s “All Too Well” – and its ten minute version – are widely rumoured to be about Jake Gyllenhaal and pop prince Harry Styles got a not-so-subtle namecheck with “Style” from 1989.

It’s impressive, then, that “Style” is not even the most famous name-check on Swift’s discography – that award surely goes to the six-and-a-bit minute-long “Dear John” from Speak Now, which openly eviscerates Taylor Swift’s most infamous ex: John Mayer.

Unluckily for Mayer, Swift’s re-recording of Speak Now is on the way, due to arrive 7 July. And everyone, including other Swift ex Taylor Lautner, has thoughts.

Appearing on Today, Lautner – whom the wistful, apologetic power ballad “Back to December” is about – was asked what he thought about the re-release of Speak Now: “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

And “praying for John” Taylor Lautner is, if a TikTok of the Twilight star is to be believed, which shows him doing exactly that, set to the Swift song and posted to his and his wife’s (also called Taylor Lautner) account.

Comments under the video have praised Lautner as “THE BEST EX”, with another fan writing: “okay Back to December guy, you won this.”

“He’s always been one of us,” a third added.

To make matters even better, Swift herself has liked the Taylor Lautner TikTok; not to go overboard on the references, but we’re glad there’s no bad blood between the pair.