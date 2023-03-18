The day has dawned, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has finally arrived. The Eras Tour setlist is a three-hour long affair, complete with a jaw-dropping 44 songs from across all 10 of her eras.

All the big hits are present, from “Love Story” to “Anti-Hero”, a lot of fan favourite deep cuts like “august” and “Mastermind”, and finally some recognition for her second 2020 surprise album, Evermore.

But as is inevitable, there are a lot of fan thoughts and theories flying around about the songs she did and didn’t perform. Everyone is happy about how many songs she crammed into the show, but some are wishing their favourites made the final cut.

Here are the highs and lows of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour setlist.

Finally, some justice for Evermore

It’s a long-running joke among the Swiftie fandom that Taylor despises Evermore, considering she’s barely acknowledged it since its release.

During the opening night, that changed, as she performed five tracks from the album, including “champagne problems” and “tolerate it”.

She even acknowledged the rumour she hates it live on stage.

Taylor Swift loves ‘Evermore’ despite what they’re saying on TikTok #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/ouS2dp7RKT — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) March 18, 2023

Most fans are overjoyed that Evermore finally got some love, considering many expected no songs from the album to be performed at all.

“Mother finally shows her best daughter some respect,” shared one excited fan, while another exclaimed: “Evermore finally got its recognition!”

“Taylor Swift performing ‘‘tis the damn season’ is the pinnacle of Evermore rights,” declared a third.

EVERMORE STANS HOW ARE WE FEELING pic.twitter.com/RR3sQdcr1k — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) March 18, 2023

Very little justice for Speak Now

Speak Now is a certified Swiftie favourite, so fans were expecting a least a few songs: “Mean”, or “Mine” or “Dear John” perhaps. Sadly, Taylor only performed one: “Enchanted.”

It seems like the main point of contention for Swifties following the opening night, with many questioning why the album was given so little attention.

“No ‘Long Live’, no ‘Sparks Fly’, no ‘Haunted’ … Taylor Swift, what did they do to you?,” questioned one Swiftie.

Another cried: “Ms Taylor Swift I love u so much and am so proud that you did 44 songs in three hours. But why did Speak Now only get one song?! My 11-year-old heart is broken.”

Others are wondering whether the fact that she hasn’t made a ‘Taylor’s version’ of the album yet might have something to do with it.

“I wonder if there’s some legal thing going on with Speak Now or something that we don’t know about?,” one fan pondered.

i think she just doesnt want more songs from debut and speak now to gain streams while the taylor's versions are in the works??? does that make sense — dani (@sleeplessdani) March 18, 2023

justice for taylor swift and speak now 😞 https://t.co/ogObHoC5CS — eunate ⁷ 🦋🪞 (@safetyclosure) March 18, 2023

taylor swift only performed one song from speak now so i blocked john mayer pic.twitter.com/VtGfj9RCsE — hamie (rockstar) (@speakmeowtv) March 18, 2023

It’s a similar story for her self-titled debut

Her 2006 debut, Taylor Swift, only got one song on the Eras Tour setlist, too: her first ever single, “Tim McGraw”.

Taylor opened the debut era with Tim McGraw! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/97Xr6XQqli — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 18, 2023

Some are hoping that the setlist might get changed up in future, so we get to hear “Our Song” or “Picture to Burn” at least once.

i’m telling you self-titled is my favorite taylor swift album and if i don’t get at least teardrops and picture to burn i’m gonna vomit (our song would be greatly appreciated) — amber (@__amberlaughs) March 18, 2023

Others are grateful that, if she was going to pick just one song from the album, at least she picked “Tim McGraw”.

Least she picked the best — BlueMoon (@StupidLuv23) March 18, 2023

WHAT DO YOU MEAN TIM MCGRAW IS ON A TAYLOR SWIFT SETLIST IN 2023 — august (@highinfideliity) March 18, 2023

There’s a lot of love for Folklore

Taylor performed an impressive eight song from her magnum opus, Folklore, including fan favourite “Betty” and a surprise acoustic version of “Mirrorball”.

Fans are, frankly, losing their minds.

“Eight songs from Folklore, I have never won so hard,” wrote one thrilled fan, while another said: “The Folklore girlie in me is CRYING.”

WAKE UP EVERYONE!!!!!!! TAYLOR SWIFT SINGING THE BEST BRIDGE ON FOLKLORE AKA ILLICIT AFFAIRS BRIGE!!! I HAVE ASCENDED!!! #GlendaleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Km1RnjdYhm — kheen | join gy usc! (@loveinfolklore) March 18, 2023

taylor swift singing the most songs from folklore during the eras tour… she knows exactly what the public wants pic.twitter.com/Vvglp1bZoa — 𝐜🧩 (@sweeterheavens) March 18, 2023

Lots of love, and a few requests, for the Midnights section

Few were expecting Ms Taylor Alison Swift to perform “Vigilante S**t” on the opening night, so when she did so, and did so while riding a chair, it’s fair to say that fans felt they won.

pov you just watched taylor swift's vigilante shit performance pic.twitter.com/0dtAdGRYni — j (@mirrorballboobs) March 18, 2023

There’s also a lot of love for Taylor selecting “Karma”, one of Midnights best songs, as the closing track.

ending the eras tour with karma is f-ing brilliant she’s genius, she’s like they tried to end me with all the sh!t they’ve done to me but look at me now? and look at them???? i recorded my songs i still have my fans and i have a sold out stadium tour.. and them? NOTHING — Taylor Throwbacks | fan page (@ThrowbackTaylor) March 18, 2023

If there’s anything that fans would love to see added to the Midnights section, though, it’s “Maroon”.

The fan favourite is surprisingly absent from the setlist. Here’s hoping it becomes one of the nightly ‘surprise’ tracks she’ll perform acoustically.

just realized i may not ever hear maroon live pic.twitter.com/HNXVA9RxQi — huntie♡ (taylor’s version) (@huntconic) March 18, 2023

Overall, though? Big slay

44 songs. Three hours. Ten albums. Taylor has truly outdone herself. She is the music industry!

For the most part, fans who were there and fans watching online are incredibly happy with how the setlist has shaped up. With a back catalogue as strong as Ms Swift’s, she was never going to be able to include every single fan favourite, but she’s given it a good shot.

taylor skipping me, playing the folklore trilogy tracks in full and opening the 1989 section with her best song style pic.twitter.com/9MzYYrj4aY — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) March 18, 2023

This is so impressive. The outfit changes were amazing, the transitions were phenomenal, and she did DOUBLE what most people do back to back without breaks. And ending it on Karma to stick it to Scooter?? A queen. The mother of all mothers. pic.twitter.com/stjz7cAwRY — Jody (Taylor’s Version)| Scream Era (@MultiFandomJody) March 18, 2023

TAYLOR SINGING FEARLESS WITH HER FULL BAND. THE SAME BAND WHO PERFORMED IT WITH HER SINCE 2008. AND THE FIRST TIME IT’S BEEN ON A TOUR SETLIST IN 12 YEARS. I AM UNWELL pic.twitter.com/o7AQqtPYag — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 | fan account (@cardigan_swift) March 18, 2023

over 3 hours. 44 songs. songs from every era. insane production. out of this world costumes. incredible choreography. ladies and gentlemen, taylor swift – the music industry. pic.twitter.com/KoL0l5mLkg — laura (@midnightstaylor) March 18, 2023

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour setlist: #TSTheErasTour



Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need To Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

…Ready For It?

Delicate… https://t.co/Y4uCBfUycu — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) March 18, 2023

The Eras Tour continues in North America until August.