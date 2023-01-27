Gay porn star and OnlyFans creator Alejo Ospina has been batting off criticism over his new tattoo: all of the words to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”.

Ospina unveiled his impressive Taylor Swift tattoo, which spans from his buttock to his knee, in a post that left gay Twitter in a chokehold.

In a thread, Ospina explained: “I actually wanted to get ‘Better Off’ lyrics by Ariana [Grande] but it’s not long enough for what I wanted in my leg.

“I love this one by [Taylor Swift] and it’s pretty much the only one song long enough to cover a whole leg.”

The song is a re-recorded version of Swift’s 2012 track, and as the title suggest, runs for 10 minutes. After Swift released it last year, as part of her mission to re-record her first six albums, it became the longest song to ever top the Billboard Hot 100.

Ospina’s tweet, which has been liked over 13,000 times and viewed more than 13 million times, received plenty of interest, with some Swift fans quickly flagging that the title of the song appeared to be misspelled.

In certain images the title appeared to read “All To Well” instead of “Too”, but Ospina was quick to put racing minds at ease.

It’s misspelled. All Too Well. You have All To Well.. — kjt3travels (@kjt3travels) January 23, 2023

The title alone is misspelled. 💀 pic.twitter.com/WLVx47mXvs — Sisco is not okay (@RandomSisco) January 22, 2023

He clarified: “My tattoo is not misspelled. The second ‘O’ is red cuz of the album Red where the song is from.

“The ink just mixes with my skin colour in low quality pictures. That’s it.”

An earlier shot of the tattoo proved what Ospina said to be true.

2 more sessions to go



(don’t ask me why my underwear is backward, i don’t know either) pic.twitter.com/gDHNMdXtoW — Alejo Ospina (@aospinad) January 6, 2023

Twitter users didn’t let it rest, with another eagle-eyed Swiftie taking pointing out another apparent error.

this line should be "but I kept YOU", not "but I kept ME" 😭 it's "You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath…" pic.twitter.com/93makqoACW — rodri 🔱🜃 (@unsaidexile) January 23, 2023

They wrote: “This line should be ‘but I kept YOU’, not ‘but I kept ME’ it’s ‘You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath…'”

Hopefully Ospina’s tattoo artist is a dab hand at corrections.

Many were keen to compliment Ospina’s Taylor Swift tattoo.

One person wrote: “This was the most ICONIC behavior this year!!!!,” while another said: “We love Taylor and Ariana regardless I like the tatt your tattoos are cute they fit you well.”

This was the most ICONIC behavior this year!!!! — Jaxxxxxx (@seemejax) January 24, 2023

We love Taylor and Ariana regardless I like the tatt your tattoos are cute they fit you well — Mal king (@Theylovemal_77) January 23, 2023

Taylor Swift releasing “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” came after years of her teasing an extended version of the song – considered by many her best.

When sghe first released Red in 2012 she said: “It started out being probably, like, a 10-minute song, which you can’t put on an album. It took me a really long time to get to its final form.”

She’s called the 10 minute version “the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written”.

The extended version adds new verses, expanding the story of a love gone sour. The new version is up for Song of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Since releasing the song – and a rerecording of its parent album, Red, Swift has dropped a brand new LP, Midnights.

On Friday (27 January), she released a music video for her new single “Lavendar Haze”, featuring trans model Laith Ashley.