Jean Paul Gaultier unveils the 2024 edition of its Pride perfume bottle

Jean Paul Gaultier has unveiled the 2024 edition of its Pride-themed fragrance bottle.

The label has released a design honouring the work of queer artist and activist Keith Haring.

It marks their first ever collaborative bottle for Pride Month, and it’s inspired by Haring’s 1989 mural, “Once Upon a Time”.

The artist’s work adorned the walls of the restrooms in The NYC LGBT Community Center, and was created in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

To mark Pride Month, the brand is releasing two fragrance bottle in its iconic shape, named ‘Le Male’ and ‘Classique’.

Gaultier describes the collaboration as “more than a statement. It is an emblem. A symbol. An identity. An ode to freedom, acceptance, self-confidence and the celebration of our differences”.

There’s two gender neutral fragrances as part of the Pride collection. (Jean Paul Gaultier)

The gender neutral scent mixes notes of fresh citrus, yuzu, orange, neroli blossom and musk to form a fruity, woody scent.

“This exclusive limited scent is reinvented each year. Based on the signature Gaultier neroli, we color the senses with blood orange and balance them with musky blond wood. An irresistible fragrance with no sex nor gender: simply the glory of being [proud of] who we are,” said Nathalie Cetto and Quentin Bisch, perfume composers for Jean Paul Gaultier.

The two bottles are white and are embellished with elements of Haring’s original artwork, mixed with the brand’s take on pop art.

The illustration is titled “Nothing to Hide”, which is described by the brand as a “joyful” version of the artist’s work.

The two fragrances come in a collector’s can. (Jean Paul Gaultier)

Plus the bottles also come in a collector’s can that feature the art work from the collaboration.

The fragrances will be available to shop at jeanpaulgaultier.com and will be rolled out to other retailers including Boots, The Perfume Shop and more across Pride Month.

