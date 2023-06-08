Janelle Monáe announces 2023 tour dates for ‘The Age of Pleasure’

Janelle Monáe has announced details of a 2023 tour across North America – and this is how to get tickets.

The 26-date tour will be in support of the artist’s upcoming fourth studio album, The Age of Pleasure.

Fans can get their hands on presale and general sale tickets from ticketmaster.com.

The tour will kick off on 30 August in Seattle and run until 18 October in Los Angeles.

It’ll be in support of her first album in five years, which is due for release on 9 June, following up the acclaimed Dirty Computer.

The LP will feature singles “Lipstick Lover” and “Float”, featuring Seun Kuti and Egypy 80′ as well as collaborations with Grace Jones, Doechii and Sister Nancy.

Monáe recently opened up about the personal inspiration behind her single “Lipstick Lover” and it’s music video, which is a joyous celebration of queer Black sexual liberation.

The video, which, according to Monáe, was “inspired by my f.a.m., made with my f.a.m, for my f.a.m.”, kicks off with the singer receiving a kiss-of-life at the poolside from another woman.

“I have a whole spreadsheet with 50 to almost 100 experiences that I had at this party,” she reminisced to Rolling Stone about her own wild party days. “I’ve been a lipstick lover. I wear red lipsticks at the parties. I’ve had moments where if me and a girl or an energy [using gender-neutral language] want to engage, you’re going to see lipstick.”

“I remember how it felt when I got kissed on my neck with red lipstick. I remember how I went to bed feeling. It was a deep rouge. It wasn’t matte. I remember the way the person looked. And I was like, ‘That’s a f**king song’.”

You can find out ticket details for her upcoming 2023 tour below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Janelle Monáe’s 2023 tour are priced from $47 and are now available to buy from ticketmaster.com.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.