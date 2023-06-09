Donald Trump has been indicted for his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, launching a bizarre attack on Joe Biden’s garage door upon news of the charges.

The former Republican US president, who is running for reelection in 2024, has been charged on seven counts, including unauthorised retention of classified files.

The charges mark the first ever federal indictment of a former president.

On his official website, and in response to the indictment, the business mogul immediately attacked current US president Joe Biden, suggesting he also stores classified documents in various places including – bizarrely – his garage.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” the statement reads.

Trump went on to say he has been summoned to appear at a federal in Miami on Tuesday afternoon (13 June).

He continued: “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election.

Donald Trump attacked trans rights in belligerent speech at his first 2024 campaign event in Waco on Saturday 25 March. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

On his Truth Social account, the former president also called the charges a “dark day for the United States of America” and a country in “serious and rapid decline”.

Despite the charges and Donald Trump’s other on-going legal woes, several Republican figures stood by the embattled 76-year-old.

Controversial GOP congresswoman for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene called the charges a “hoax” during an interview with Fox News.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said on Twitter that it was “unconscionable for a president to indict the leading candidate opposing him”.

He added: “House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponisation of power accountable.

“I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”

Not the first legal trouble Trump has faced

The charges come just one month after Donald Trump was found liable of sexual abuse and defamation in a civil case brought by former Elle columnist E Jean Carroll.

A jury found Carroll had been sexually abused by Trump in either late 1995 or early 1996 when they ran into each other at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan, as well as defamed by him after he called her allegations “a hoax and a lie”.

She said he forcefully kissed her and proceeded to rape her in a dressing room, in an incident which lasted less than three minutes. The jury did not find Trump liable of rape, however.

He must pay Carroll $5m (almost £4m) in damages.

Prior to that, in April, Trump became the first US president to be charged with a crime, after he was charged with 34 counts related to falsifying business records over a hush-money payment to a porn star.

He pleaded not guilty and is set to fight that case at a trial in New York later this year.