Little Simz has announced a headline UK tour for 2023 – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The artist will take her No Thank You tour to venues across the country in support of the album of the same name.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 16 June via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Little Simz will kick off the UK run at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on 6 November and head to Glasgow and Birmingham.

She’ll finish up the tour at London’s Alexandra Palace on 10 November, marking one of her biggest UK headline shows to date.

The tour is in support of her fifth studio album, No Thank You which was released in late 2022 only a week after its announcement.

It sees her collaborate with longtime producer, Inflo and Cleo Sol who provided background vocals across the record.

This summer the artist will play festivals including Love Supreme Jazz Festival and Afro Nation Portugal and she recently performed a set at Parklife in Manchester.

Fans can also expect to hear music from her back catalogue, including the Mercury Prize-winning Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and tour dates for Little Simz below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on 16 June via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans can get their hands on presale tickets from 10am on 14 June as part of the O2 priority sale. To access this sign up or log in to your O2 mobile app.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.