A leather biker jacket is a classic wardrobe staple that transcends seasons and instantly adds a fashion-forward edge to your summer look.

When it comes to style, we know you love to march to your own beat. So in the interest of bucking traditional fashion rules and norms, we’re here to tell you that this summer, the hottest ticket is a leather biker jacket.

A hero fashion piece that belongs in every wardrobe, we’re obsessed with AllSaints’ new collection of summer leather biker jackets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Out to bring the attitude and a dose of rock star cool to any outfit, throw yours over dresses, and skirts, or rock it with shorts, jeans, and AllSaints‘ signature Pride tees and tote bag.Â

Known for its cult leather biker jackets and boots, AllSaints has long been our go-to fashion brand for its renegade spirit and refusal to follow trends.

Hailing from the edgy streets of East London, the brand is inspired by an urban concrete aesthetic that favours a cool, classic, versatile monochromatic palette with a pop of unexpected prints.

It also consistently delivers uniform pieces without uniformity, allowing you to make your own rules and express your style your way.

AllSaints have a huge range of biker jackets for every season.

AllSaints leather jacket range

This brings us to our latest obsession: their new collection of summer leather biker jackets.

The range has an inclusive selection of styles and shades so you can own your look. All taking their cue from biker dressing, rock stars, vintage styles, and the street.

There’s the top-selling slouchy-fit Balfern Leather Biker Jacket – the stuff of moto dreams – which comes in both silver or gold hardware and features plenty of zip action and a waist belt.

Another fan fave that’s more for minimalists is the Dalby Slim Fit Biker Jacket that’s streamlined, and fuss-free with a zip and two pockets.

For a vintage vibe, The Cargo Distressed Leather Biker Jacket has an edgy, heavily-distressed finish and diamond-quilted shoulder panels.

There’s also the super cool short sleeve Ripley Leather Jacket, with its oversize look and asymmetrical double zip.

And for those that want to pack a bold punch at all those Pride parties, the Astral Fringed Tassel Gilet, with its nod to Western, is ridiculously fun.

The short-sleeve Ripley Leather Jacket. (AllSaints)

In addition to forever black, AllSaints’ leather jacket collection features a range of summer shades.

The brand’s hero Dalby Slim Fit Biker, Elora Cropped Biker and the Astral Fringed Tassel Gilet come in chic ivory white for a fresh seasonal vibe.

And for an earthy look, the Brookes Cropped Biker Jacket in rust-inspired Sienna Red is everything.

And it would be a crime not to shout out AllSaints’ Shana Shorts. Sports-inspired, these sexy short shorts have a drawstring waistband, side splits, and raw hems. Pair them with a tee and biker boots or go all out with leather on leather.

To make a fierce style statement this summer, add an AllSaints Leather Biker Jacket to your arsenal now. Shop here.