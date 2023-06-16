Hozier has announced details of a UK and European headline tour – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The artist will embark on the Unreal Unearth tour visiting arena venues across Europe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 23 June via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

He will begin the arena tour on 26 November in Stockholm and head to the likes of Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin.

The UK leg of the tour will kick off in Liverpool on 10 December and head to venues in Birmingham and London.

It’ll then finish up with a headline show at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 17 December.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming third studio album, Unreal Unearth which is due for release on 18 August.

It features lead single “Francesca” and follows up his three-track EP, Eat Your Young.

The news follows up his summer world tour, which will see him play his first live shows in the UK in four years, with dates planned in Europe and North America.

He recently slammed the introduction ofÂ anti-drag legislationÂ in the state as “artificially-generated fear-mongering”, while performing at ‘Love Rising’ in Tennessee.

The singer said:Â “In a time of political repression and suppression and fearmongering, artificially-generated fearmongering and scapegoating, I feel that just telling the truth of who you are and being who you are and standing up for that and expressing that is a very revolutionary act.”

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details including prices below.

How to get tickets

They’ll go on general sale at 10am on 23 June via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets for the tour are priced at Â£39.48 / Â£53.60 / Â£66.00 plus fees.

Fans can get their hands on tickets early with an artist presale taking place from 10am on 21 June. To access this sign up via Hozier’s official website.

An O2 priority sale also takes place from 10am on 21 June, this can be accessed using the O2 mobile app.

Finally, a Live Nation presale will take place from 10am on 22 June. To access this sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to Hozier’s artist page to get tickets.

You can find out the full tour schedule below.