Renee Rapp announces headline world tour: dates, presale and tickets info

Renee Rapp has announced details of a headline world tour – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The actor and singer will play her biggest shows to date as part of the Snow Hard Feelings Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 23 June via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The headline tour kicks off in Houston, Texas on 15 September and stops off across North America.

She’ll then head to the UK and Europe in early 2024, with dates planned for London, Manchester, Berlin, France and more.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming debut album, Snow Angel which is due for release on 18 August.

It features the lead single and title track and follows up her 2022 EP, Everything to Everyone.

As well as her music, the openly bisexual actor also stars in The Sex Lives of College Girls and is currently filming the adaption of Mean Girls: The Musical, which sees her reprise the Broadway role of Regina George.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale at 9am on 23 June via ticketmaster.co.uk.

In the US they go on general sale at 9am local time on 23 June via ticketmaster.com.

A presale is taking place at 9am local time on 21 June for all dates on the Snow Hard Feelings Tour. Head to the singer’s website here to get access to the presale for your city.