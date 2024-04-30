Blue Ivy Carter is set to make her film debut in Mufasa: The Lion King, with the support of her mum Beyoncé, of course.

Queen Bey and Jay Z’s eldest daughter, age 12, captured audiences with her stellar choreography at The Renaissance World Tour. Beyoncé’s very own mini-me held her own when taking to the stage alongside one of the world’s greatest performers, and even earned her first Grammy for the 2019 The Lion King track, “Brown Skin Girl”.

Now, Carter will be acting in her first film with the prequel to the 2019 remake of the original 1994 film with Mufasa: The Lion King. The pre-teen has been tapped to star as Kiara, the daughter of Queen Nala – with Beyoncé reprising the role – and King Simba (Community’s Donald Glover reprises the role). Carter’s character last appeared in the 1998 animated film, The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.

Returning for their roles as the fan-favourite duo Timon and Pumbaa from the 2019 film are Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, respectively. John Kani is also returning as the voice of Rafiki, who narrates the story of Mufasa to Kiara.

Walt Disney Studios launched the first trailer for the film on 29 April, giving fans a glimpse of Mufasa (Aaron Pierre), Scar (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and the stunning backdrop of the African Pride Lands.

The trailer starts with the iconic chant from the “Circle of Life” before the narration begins: “This story begins far beyond the mountains and the shadows, on the other side of the light.”

You may like to watch

A lion cub in the savanna is seen looking at his reflection in a droplet of rain before Rafiki introduces him as the titular character. “Born without a drop of nobility in his blood — a lion who would change our lives forever.”

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.”

The movie is also set to feature original songs by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be featured in cinemas from 20 December 2024.