Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne punched in vile homophobic attack

Drag Race UK season one winner The Vivienne was subjected to a homophobic attack in a McDonald’s restaurant.

The Welsh queen tweeted about being punched in Liverpool McDonald’s on Friday (16 June), and Merseyside Police have confirmed that a man was arrested in connection with the attack.

On Twitter, The Vivienne wrote: “Just been attacked in McDonald’s, police on way.

“Homophobia alive and well folks!

“First time I’ve never retaliated in a fight because I’m not gonna punch somebody in front of kids and women.”

Merseyside Police detained a man on suspicion of assault, BBC News reported.

Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall told the BBC: “This was a shocking attack which happened in broad daylight in a busy venue.”

In a statement, police said: “We have arrested a man following reports a man was subjected to a homophobic assault in Liverpool today, Friday 16 June.

“The victim, who is in his 30s, reported he was in McDonald’s on Edge Lane in Old Swan at around 12:25 BST, when a man made homophobic comments towards him and then punched him in the face. The man then made off.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The Vivienne shared that two women had come up to her and praised her look after the attack, in “stark contrast” to the man who punched her.

“Two lovely ladies just came and complimented my hair and said I look lovely, what a stark contrast of people we have on this planet! All in a day huh? A punch and a compliment,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK superstar wrote.

She then went on to thank the “fantastic staff” at the Edge Lane McDonald’s for their “fast” response in removing the attacker from the restaurants. The Vivienne said that staff “did everything in their power to make sure I was OK and waited for police with me”.

In another update, the queen called for the queer and drag community to speak up about hate crimes, writing: “It’s so important that as a community we report and take action on hate crimes. Otherwise it continues to happen.

“Time to set an example!”

Since winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, The Vivienne has been busy, appearing in The Vivienne Takes on Hollywood in April 2020, voicing indicted former US president Donald Trump on BBC Three’s Trump in Tweets, taking part in the special Christmas edition of The Great British Sewing Bee and making a guest appearance as herself in the ITV soap Emmerdale.

After coming in seventh place in All Stars 7 in 2022 (Jinkx Monsoon took the crown), The Vivienne became the first drag queen to take part in ITV’s Dancing on Ice, defying bigots by making the final.

She finished in third place with skating partner Colin Grafton in March 2023.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.