When you buy a flower bouquet this Pride Month you’ll be supporting Stonewall

When you gift a bouquet of flowers to a loved one this Pride Month you’ll also be supporting Stonewall.

FLOWERBX’s limited edition ‘All for Love Roses‘ bouquet has been released to celebrate Pride Month and support the LGBTQ+ community.

The exclusive bouquet is now available to shop throughout June at www.flowerbx.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand says they’re donating to Stonewall “to aid their mission of transforming communities into inclusive and safe spaces where LGBTQ+ people can thrive”.

The limited edition bouquet is available for the month of June and features 20 stems of bright pink roses “that help us show our colours and symbolise recognition and gratitude”.

They also come with gift wrapping – and gift note for a loved one in your life – and a rainbow sticker to mark Pride Month.

Shoppers can also sign up to the brand’s subscription service, so you can regularly get bouquets delivered to your step.

There’s also a chance to get £10 off your first order when you sign up to FLOWERBX’s mailing list on the website.

To shop the exclusive flower bouquet for Pride Month and find out more head to www.flowerbx.com.

Pride Month 2023

A number of big name and independent brands have released collections to mark Pride Month.

This includes Reebok, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Apple and Jean Paul Gaultier, who are all donating to LGBTQ+ charities.

A number of brands, including Adidas and The North Face have received backlash from bigots for their inclusivity.

“We recognise the opportunity our brand has to shape the future of the outdoors and we want that future to be a more accepting and loving place,” The North Face told Newsweek in response.

In the UK more than 60 organisations have backed a statement from a leading LGBTQ+ marketing group calling on brands to stand their ground this Pride Month.

The statement from Outvertising calls on companies not to roll back on Pride campaigns and messaging if they come under attack from “fringe groups” who are attempting to “erase our community in the media”.

It’s been endorsed by Stonewall, Mermaids and GLAAD and reads: “If your brand’s allyship comes under attack this Pride Month, we advise you not to waver in your resolve because of a hateful few.”