Quantcast
Support LGBTQ+ rights
Tickets

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the European leg of The Eras Tour is being announced soon

Taylor Swift fans are convinced a UK and European tour announcement is coming very soon.

Taylor Swift fans are convinced a UK and European tour announcement is coming very soon. (Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift fans think the UK and European leg of The Eras Tour is being announced soon.

This is after the CEO of Paris La Défense Arena revealed they’ve booked a “very famous artist” for next May.

It was in an interview with Pollstar, that the arena’s president, Frédéric Longuépée hinted about booking someone of Swift’s status for 2024.

“We have just booked a very famous artist on the 9th, 10th, and potentially 11th of May, in other words, four days before giving the key to the Olympics organizing committee in 2024,” he told the publication.

Update! As of 5pm on the 20th June Taylor Swift has announced UK and European tour dates. Read more here.

Although Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been solely a stadium so far in North America as well as the newly announced South American dates, fans think he’s talking about the pop singer.

This is because the Stade de France, previously used by the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Harry Styles will be fully booked next summer for the 2024 Olympics.

So if Swift is planning the European leg of her tour, it’s more than likely that she’ll headline the 43,000 capacity arena across three nights.

Following the interview a number of Swiftie fan accounts posting the news and potential announcement of the UK and European shows.

The singer kicked off the record-breaking tour in March 2023, leaving fans gagging with the 44-strong setlist.

She’s since been joined by special guests including Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice, Maren Morris and Phoebe Bridgers and performed “surprise tracks” each night from her back catalogue.

The tour is currently stopping off across North America, with five shows planned for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

She’ll then take the tour to Mexico, Argentina and Brazil in late 2023, with Swifties hoping for European dates for 2024.

To keep an eye out on Taylor Swift tour announcements follow her social media pages and Taylor Nation as well as Ticketmaster social media channels.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How did this story make you feel?

Sending reaction...
Thanks for your feedback!

Comments (0)

MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.

Loading Comments

Report this comment

Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:

The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions