Taylor Swift fans think the UK and European leg of The Eras Tour is being announced soon.

This is after the CEO of Paris La Défense Arena revealed they’ve booked a “very famous artist” for next May.

It was in an interview with Pollstar, that the arena’s president, Frédéric Longuépée hinted about booking someone of Swift’s status for 2024.

“We have just booked a very famous artist on the 9th, 10th, and potentially 11th of May, in other words, four days before giving the key to the Olympics organizing committee in 2024,” he told the publication.

Although Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been solely a stadium so far in North America as well as the newly announced South American dates, fans think he’s talking about the pop singer.

This is because the Stade de France, previously used by the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Harry Styles will be fully booked next summer for the 2024 Olympics.

So if Swift is planning the European leg of her tour, it’s more than likely that she’ll headline the 43,000 capacity arena across three nights.

Following the interview a number of Swiftie fan accounts posting the news and potential announcement of the UK and European shows.

According to reliable sources who knew about Renaissance Tour dates in France, The Eras Tour will make a stop in the country.

She booked 3 shows in La Defense Arena (40k capacity) in May 2024 since Stade de France is closed for Summer Olympics.

The singer kicked off the record-breaking tour in March 2023, leaving fans gagging with the 44-strong setlist.

She’s since been joined by special guests including Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice, Maren Morris and Phoebe Bridgers and performed “surprise tracks” each night from her back catalogue.

The tour is currently stopping off across North America, with five shows planned for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

She’ll then take the tour to Mexico, Argentina and Brazil in late 2023, with Swifties hoping for European dates for 2024.

To keep an eye out on Taylor Swift tour announcements follow her social media pages and Taylor Nation as well as Ticketmaster social media channels.

