Rihanna unveils new, inclusive sportswear range for Savage x Fenty

Rihanna and Savage x Fenty have unveiled the new Savage x League range – and this is how to buy it.

The new drop from the singer-turned-mogul and lingerie brand features football-inspired loungewear styles.

The Savage x League collection is now available to shop at exclusively at savagex.com and savagex.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Introducing the collection on Instagram, the brand said “everyBODY makes the cut”.

The post features Rihanna posing in pieces from the Savage X League collection in a matching jacket and pants set.

The set comes in a navy and green colourway, with a checkered design throughout.

One fan commented: “Love this outfit.”

Another wrote: “That Fenty be looking lovely.”

And one said: “I don’t even play sports but @savagexfenty all of a sudden made me buy this just to join a team.”

The full range also includes shorts, cozy jerseys and changeover jackets alongside sports bras, high-waisted leggings and biker shorts.

The new drop is available in sizes XXS to 4XL and offers a range of sets and separates, with “YOUniversal looks” for all body types.

To shop head to savagex.com and savagex.co.uk.

Savage x Fenty release maternity collection

Last month the singer and brand introduced their first maternity collection.

She premiered the pieces on Instagram, posing in the new bralettes while breastfeeding her son, RZA.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rihanna told Vogue.

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

The range features three nursing-friendly styles including the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette in black, grey or navy.

There’s also the Floral Lace Maternity Bralette available in black and Savage Not Sorry Maternity Bralette available in black and lilac.

The Savage x Fenty maternity collection is now available to shop at savagex.com and savagex.co.uk.