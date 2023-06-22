Taylor Swift fans are snapping up these Pandora rings for this reason

Taylor Swift fans are selling out sun and moon rings from Pandora after they went viral.

This is because Swifties have been connecting the celestial rings with her track “Midnight Rain”.

In the track from her album Midnights, she sings: “he was sunshine, I was midnight rain.”

Fans have since been snapping up the ring duo which are available from the official Pandora website.

One viral TikTok featuring the celestial rings has gained more than 8.4 million views and 1.6 million likes.

Another fan tweeted a picture of them, writing: “Who will get sunshine and midnight rings with me.”

The tweet has received more than 79,000 likes and replies from fans raving about the cute rings and where they can get them.

Although they’re currently sold out in almost every market after Swifties snapped them up, it’s been confirmed by Pandora that they’ll be back in stock.

Fans can get their hands on the moon ring, while the sun ring will be “fully back in stock” from 1 August.

According to Pandora searches on the UK website for the rings increased by a huge 18,200 percent in June after they went viral.

The Celestial Blue Sparkling Moon Ring is priced at £45, while the Celestial Sparkling Sun Ring is priced at £60.

Taylor Swift recently announced details of the European leg of her Eras Tour.

The pop star revealed the schedule, which kicks off on 24 May in Paris and finishes up at Wembley Stadium in London on 17 August.

It comes after much anticipation from fans this side of the Atlantic who haven’t seen the singer live since 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

The singer kicked off the record-breaking tour in North America in March 2023, leaving fans gagging with the 44-strong setlist.

She’s since been joined by special guests including Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice, Maren Morris and Phoebe Bridgers and performed “surprise tracks” each night from her back catalogue.

