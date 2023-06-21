How to get Taylor Swift presale tickets for The Eras Tour in UK and Europe

Taylor Swift recently announced the UK and European dates of her Eras Tour and presale tickets details.

The pop star will bring the huge stadium tour to stadiums across the continent in summer 2024.

Tickets for the tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale in July.

Ahead of the general sale, there’s a number of ways fans can access presale tickets including Ticketmaster and Midnights presale.

Below we’ve put together a guide to get presale tickets for the UK and European shows including how to sign up.

Fans who pre-ordered her album Midnights from the official store will qualify for special presale access to all UK and Ireland shows.

You’ll be emailed details on how to access this exclusive presale via the email you used when purchasing the album. You will need to select your preferred city by 27 June to access the presale.

A number of fans have started to receive their emails, so make sure you check your inbox and junk folders.

The album presale will begin on the following dates and times for UK and Ireland venues:

London: 10 July at 10am

Edinburgh and Dublin: 11 July at 10am

Cardiff and Liverpool: 12 July at 10am

If you didn’t pre-order the album, you can access the official presale on Ticketmaster by signing up before 11:59pm on 22 June at taylorswift.com/tour.

You’ll then receive an email from AEG Presents on 5 July letting you know if you were selected for the on-sale or placed on the waitlist.

Those registered will receive a unique code via email and phone for first access to purchase tickets to your preferred city and venue.

Fans are also able to sign up to multiple cities, you will just need to register once for each city you would like to attend.

What about European presale tickets?

If you’re in Ireland or mainland Europe you can also sign up for official presale access at taylorswift.com/tour.

This will be open until 11:59pm local time on 23 June. It will work the same as the UK presale, you will receive a unique code via email and phone to access tickets early.

However the website says: “Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.”

When is the general sale?

If you miss out on the presale, then you can access tickets in the general sale. You’ll still need to sign up with your details and preferred city via taylorswift.com/tour and Ticketmaster.

You can check out the full UK and European tour schedule below, including general on-sale dates and times.