Former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall has garnered support from anti-trans pundits, including Posie Parker, after she branded a controversial podcast about Harry Potter author JK Rowling “balanced”.

On Sunday (25 June), McCall replied to a February tweet promoting the podcast The Witch Trials of JK Rowling.

“This really is a very interesting and balanced podcast x highly recommend,” McCall wrote.

"This really is a very interesting and balanced podcast x highly recommend"

The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, which premiered in February 2023, is billed as an audio documentary examining “some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career” of JK Rowling.

It features extensive interviews with Rowling, who speaks to author Megan Phelps-Roper, a former member of the notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ Westboro Baptist Church, who has since renounced its teachings.

In response to McCall praising the podcast as “balanced”, anti-trans pundits have been quick to show their support for The Masked Singer and Masked Dancer judge.

Among those replying supportively to McCall was renowned anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, better known by her pseudonym Posie Parker, who wrote: “Do not back down, millions of women are hoping you stay strong … we’ll support you.”

"Do not back down, millions of women are hoping you stay strong… we'll support you."

Anti-trans activist and comedy writer Graham Linehan also commented, posting: “Good for you, Davina. Worth turning off replies from people who don’t follow you on Twitter. Cuts out 90 per cent of the absolute lunatics and I’m aware that includes me.”

"Good for you, Davina. Worth turning off replies from people who don't follow you on Twitter. Cuts out 90 per cent of the absolute lunatics and I'm aware that includes me."

“Never ever apologise. It causes many more problems than it solves! Stay strong. We women of a certain age no longer have to care about what others think,” another response read, with several anti-trans voices replying to thank the presenter for “speaking up”.

However, McCall was also criticised by others who disagree that The Witch Trials of JK Rowling podcast is anything but “balanced”.

"Oh dear. This is a disappointment. Looks like Posie et al have claimed you as one of their own now."

"The thing is Davina. This isn't a debate or a discussion. It's our lives. The people who think this is a debate that warrants balance are people privileged enough to be able to walk away and not have it affect their lives!"

Rowling has a documented history of making anti-trans remarks. In March, during the latest episode of the Megan Phelps-Roper podcast, she credited an anti-mask, lockdown-critical GP for influencing some of her views on trans youth.

On the podcast, she also admitted that she knew her comments on trans rights would make Harry Potter fans “unhappy”, while calling the trans rights movement “dangerous” and something that “must be challenged”.

As well as JK Rowling, Phelps-Roper spoke to trans YouTuber Natalie Wynn, known as ContraPoints, for her podcast. Wynn has since shared that she felt used after the interview, and said agreeing to speak to Phelps-Roper was “a serious lapse in judgment” after she was grilled about her decision to transition.

PinkNews has contacted Davina McCall for comment.