A professor and two students were stabbed during a class on gender issues at a university in the Canadian city of Waterloo, leaving all three injured and needing medical treatment.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo inside a classroom at Hagey Hall on Wednesday (28 June), at around 3.35pm.

The two females and one male victim were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A male suspect has been arrested and remains in custody where they will be questioned by investigators.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Waterloo Regional Police Service superintendent Shaena Morris said at a news conference following the attack: “There is no further threat to public safety either on campus or outside in the broader community at this time.”

Associate vice-president of communications for the University of Waterloo, Nick Manning, identified the suspect to reporters as a member of “the university community”.

Manning refused to comment on whether the suspect was a student, but confirmed that two students and a professor were stabbed in the attack, which occurred in Philosophy 202.

According to the university’s website, Philosophy 202 focuses on gender issues. The course description states: “This course will examine the construction of gender in the history of philosophy through contemporary discussions. What is gender? How do we ‘do’ gender? How can we ‘undo’ gender – and do we want to?”

A website rating the course shows that 55 per cent of students on the course enjoyed it, with 64 per cent finding it useful.

Manning added: “Our entire community is really concerned that this would happen here. It’s a big shock.

“Our first thoughts, of course, go to the students who are in the class and have turned immediately to making sure in addition to supporting the police inquiry.”

Yusuf Kaymak, a student, confirmed to CTV News that the attack happened in a gender studies class, where about 40 students were present.

“The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor, he said ‘yeah’ then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out.

“I ran out, and after we went outside, there was a kid that was stabbed. He was bleeding (from) his arm. I don’t know what happened to the professor,” Kaymak said.

Following the attack, all classes scheduled for the evening in Hagey Hall were cancelled. The university confirmed on social media that all other campus operations will proceed as usual.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Any classes scheduled in Hagey Hall this evening are cancelled. All other campus operations will proceed as usual. — University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) June 28, 2023

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.