The cast of Netflix’s hit show Heartstopper gave anti-LGBTQ+ religious protesters the middle finger at Pride in London, whilst also spreading pure queer joy on their very own float.

Stars of the beloved show – which was adapted for television from the webcomic and graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman – hit back at bigots to turned out in tiny numbers to demonstrate against the annual Pride event.

Stars including Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, Will Gao, Sebastian Croft, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan – amongst others – made their views known, by flipping the protesters off.

Video footage taken by PinkNews at the parade on Saturday (1 July) shows the young cast members directing their middle fingers directly at the anti-LGBTQ+ protesters, as well as dancing along to the music and blowing kisses at them.

Incredible: the #Heartstopper cast responded to religious protesters trying to disrupt this year's #LondonPride in the best way: by giving them the finger.

Prior to this, the cast could be seen getting into the Pride spirit by dancing to Beyonce, interacting with fans and taking adorable pictures with each other.

Locke – who plays the role of Charlie – could be seen dancing to Kylie Minogue’s hit ‘Padam Padam’, which has dominated the airwaves during Pride Month, alongside Donovan.

Finney, who is set to star in the highly anticipated new series of Doctor Who with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, wore a trans pride flag around her shoulders and also vibing to the party tunes.

Speaking with PinkNews at the Pride event, Locke wished everyone a “happy Pride”.

Joe Locke just wished us (and our readers!) a HAPPY PRIDE!

The official float is a step up for the cast, who took part in the parade last year on foot, and features the show’s iconic logo amongst a blue and orange colour scheme.

After the release of the first series in 2022, the show’s cast made a splash at Pride in London when they rebuffed hateful bigots during the parade.

In a video shared on social media by Sky News journalist Scott Beasley, the young actors could be seen dancing, waving their middle fingers and loudly singing along to Whitney Houston’s hit ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ in response to the protesters’ hateful rhetoric.

Fans were quick to praise the Heartstopper cast for taking a stance against the anti-LGBTQ+ group, with many taking to social media absolutely loving their true support for the community.

Season two of Heartstopper is set to drop on Netflix on 3 August, with a third series already in the works.