A right-wing Christian preacher is calling for a “holy judgement” on the upcoming Barbie movie over the over its supposed LGBTQ+ content.

The film, starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to be released on 21 July.

Footage of a recent sermon shows Tennessee-based pastor Kent Christmas speaking out against the film.

“I curse in the name of the Lord this new Barbie movie that has been released full of transsexual, and transgender, and homosexuality,” Christmas said before calling for God to make a “holy judgement” on the film.

Christmas has worked in the church space for more than 50 years and currently is the pastor at Regeneration Nashville, which he founded with his wife, according to the church’s website.

It states that he “carries an anointing to preach the word with the demonstration of apostolic power”, and he wants to “share prophectic insight”.

The website also states that at their church they “believe the Bible is God’s Word”, as well as believing in “a literal heaven and hell” and that they “are justified by faith alone”.

Other footage of Christmas’ sermons shows him speaking against liberal views and in favour of strong conservative politics in the US, including praise for the overturning of Roe v Wade.

The Barbie film has not yet been released and the plot has been kept tightly under wraps.

More specifically, it’s not clear if the film is actually “full of transsexual, and transgender, and homosexuality”, as Christmas claimed.

The film’s tag line is: “If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.”

Robbie and Gerwig have been clear while promoting Barbie that the film pushes the boundaries of what the Barbie brand is known for.

Robbie, who is also a producer of the film, recently told Time that when she saw the script she thought Mattel would “never” let them film be made. But she has also said she was only keen to play the titular role because Mattel had gone on to “have a multiplicity of Barbies”, rather than the singular skinny, white and blonde doll.

The only known elements of queer lives showcased in the movie comes in its casting, as the Barbie movie includes LGBTQ+ actors such as Hari Nef, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, and Scott Evans.