Margot Robbie responds to Barbie Oscars snub: ‘There’s no way to feel sad’

Margot Robbie has spoken out about being snubbed for an Oscar for her role in Barbie, explaining that she can’t feel sad about missing out on the award for Best Actress.

The comedy/fantasy received eight nods for the Academy Awards 2024, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

But the Academy was subjected to backlash, after Robbie and Gerwig weren’t nominated for Best Actress and Best Director, respectively.

At the time, Gosling addressed the elephant in the room, explaining that he was “disappointed” that they were overlooked in the nominations. Even Whoopi Goldberg, an Oscar award-winner and former Academy board-member, chimed in on the situation.

Now, Robbie has opened up about her thoughts on the situation in a Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) conversation with her co-stars.

She said, as per Variety: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she added. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Robbie also added that she was “beyond ecstatic” about the other nominations the film has picked up. “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod,” she said.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

She continued: “People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience. Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this.

“I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”