Dominic Fike has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2023 – and tickets go on sale soon.

The artist will perform three shows as part of the Don’t Stare at the Sun Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 14 July via Ticketmaster.

The tour will take place in September, with shows planned for Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and Birmingham’s O2 Academy.

Fike will then finish up the three-date UK tour run at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 23 September.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming second studio album, Sunburn, which is due for release on 7 July.

The LP features singles including “Dancing in the Courthouse”, “Ant Pile” and “Mama’s Boy” and follows up his 2020 debut.

This July and August he will embark on the North American leg of the tour, which kicks off on 13 July in Indianapolis.

The actor is also expected to return to his role as Elliot in HBO’s Euphoria.

He joined the main cast for the second season of the series appearing in storylines with Hunter Schafer and Zendaya’s characters, Jules and Rue.

You can find out ticket details, including presale info and tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am on 14 July via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-order his album, Sunburn from his official store here before 3pm on 10 July will receive early access to tickets.

You’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets following 10 July, while fans who have already pre-ordered the album will automatically be included in the presale.…

An O2 priority sale will take place from 10am on 12 July. This is available to those with the O2 priority app where you can access presale tickets.

Fans in North America can get last remaining tickets for shows from ticketmaster.com.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.

20 September – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 September – Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 September – London, Eventim Apollo