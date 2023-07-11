Amazon has kicked off Prime Day 2023 with deals on the Echo Dot, Kindle and more.

Some of the biggest bargains and most popular products during Prime Day are Amazon’s own devices.

This includes the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa, Kindle and Echo Show.

And it’s good news – because all of these products feature in the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Below we’ve put together some of the best deals that are now available to buy on Amazon devices:

First up is the smart speakers, with the Echo Dot 5th generation available to buy at a discount as well as their new Echo Pop speaker.

Echo Dot 5th generation with clock in grey or blue – £31.99 was £64.99

Echo Dot 5th generation in black, blue or white – £21.99 was £54.99

Echo Pop – £17.99 was £44.99

There’s some big discounts on the Echo Dot this Prime Day. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

There’s a number of different deals on the Amazon Kindle this Prime Day. You can choose from the models and colours, but we’ve picked three of the best discounts.

Kindle 2022 edition – £59.99 was £84.99

Kindle Paperwhite – £99.99 was £149.99

Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition – £129.99 was £179.99

Next up is the Fire TV Stick, with discounts on the 4K edition and 4K Max as well as the basic device.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – £34.99 was £59.99

Fire TV Stick 4K Max – £37.99 was £64.99

Fire TV Cube – £109.99 was £139.99

Alexa Voice Remote Pro – £24.99 was £34.99

Shoppers can get a deal on the Fire TV Stick this Prime Day. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

There’s also discounts on the Echo Show including 50 percent off their latest model the Echo Show 5 third generation which was released earlier this year.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen 2023 release) – £44.99 was £89.99

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen 2021 release) – £64.99 was £119.99

Echo Show 15 – £199.99 was £269.99

To shop all of the Amazon products in the Prime Day sale head to amazon.co.uk.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon will run this year’s Prime Day across two dates on 11-12 July.

The Prime Day page features different sections including, today’s deals, gaming is better with Prime, Amazon Outlet so shoppers can “get the most of Prime Day“.

The only time the sale hasn’t taken place in July is in 2020 and 2021 as it was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

How do I access the deals?

To access Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. This costs £7.99/$14.99 per month or £79/$139 per year.

If you’re a new subscriber to Amazon Prime then you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to access the deals. Once Prime Day is finished you can cancel your subscription free-of-charge or continue it.

This is only available if you’ve never been a member before, so if you’ve signed up in the past you won’t get a 30-day free trial.

Other membership benefits include free shipping, access to Prime Video and early chances to access Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

To sign up and find out more head to amazon.co.uk or amazon.com.