One of the biggest shopping events of the year – Amazon Prime Day – is fast approaching and this is everything we know so far.

The annual sale returns in July, with Amazon expected to announce the official date in the next few weeks.

From beauty products to tech deals, including Amazon’s own products to TikTok favourites, there will be plenty of deals featured in the sale.

Below you can find out everything we know so far and the early Prime Day deals taking place.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The official dates are yet to be announced by Amazon, but previously the day of deals has taken place during the second week of July.

The only time the sale hasn’t taken place in July is in 2020 and 2021 as it was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day took place on 12-13 July, so shoppers can expect another midweek sale from the retail giant.

If this year’s sale follows the same format, then it’s likely to take place on 11-12 July, but the dates are expected to be revealed very soon.

How do I access the deals?

To access Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. This costs £7.99/$14.99 per month or £79/$139 per year.

If you’re a new subscriber to Amazon Prime then you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to access the deals. Once Prime Day is finished you can cancel your subscription free-of-charge or continue it.

This is only available if you’ve never been a member before, so if you’ve signed up in the past you won’t get a 30-day free trial.

Other membership benefits include free shipping, access to Prime Video and early chances to access Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

To sign up and find out more head to amazon.co.uk or amazon.com.

What early Amazon Pride Day deals can I get?

There are currently a number of deals on both Amazon UK and US editions of the website if you can’t wait until Prime Day.

This includes a discount on the 2022 edition of Amzazon’s popular Echo Dot smart speaker. You can get two for £63.98 when you use the code ECHODOT during checkout.

Another hot deal is 22 percent off Apple AirPods. This includes the 2nd generation with charging case, which is priced at £108.99 instead of £139.

There’s currently an early Prime Day deal on Apple AirPods.

They also have the lightning deals section on the website which features limited-time offers that have countdown timers.

They’re typically available on a first come basis, so you’ll have to be quick. The page is updated regularly with new deals from everything including tech, homeware, garden furniture, fashion and more.

The lightning deals page will also be one to bookmark ahead of Prime Day so you can keep an eye out on new deals.