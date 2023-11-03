Sky Black Friday sale 2023: the latest Sky Glass TV, broadband and mobile deals
Sky has released its Black Friday deals for 2023 – and this is everything you need to know.
Ahead of the ‘official‘ Black Friday sale day on 24 November, the brand has dropped some big discounts on monthly packages.
From Sky Stream – which is home to all of your Sky TV favourites as well as Netflix – to Sky Glass TV and broadband, there’s plenty of Black Friday deals to shop.
This includes their lowest monthly price on the Sky Glass and the Sky Ultimate TV pack at £33 per month.
The sale is confirmed to be running from 3 November until 30 November, with new offers being released across the month.
All of the latest Sky Black Friday deals are now available to shop at sky.com/deals.
And below you can find out more details on the savings you can make with Sky’s Black Friday sale and key dates for deals.
What are the Sky Black Friday deals?
There’s a number of different offers customers can take advantage of throughout November. This includes TV, broadband and mobile data deals.
Below you can check out the latest Sky Black Friday deals.
Sky Stream
- For £19 a month on an 18-month contract, you can get Sky TV and Netflix together with discovery+, BBC iPlayer, All4, ITV X too – and you don’t need a dish.
- You’ll make a saving of £7 a month or £126 in total across the 18-month period.
- Offer available from 3-30 November, visit sky.com/tv/stream to find out more.
Sky Glass TV
- Get Sky Glass and the Sky Ultimate TV pack, which includes both Sky TV and Netflix, for £33 a month on an 18-month contract – which is Sky’s lowest monthly price.
- Offer available from 3-30 November, visit Sky Glass to find out more.
TV and Broadband deal
- You can get all your favourite TV with Sky Stream and superfast fibre broadband for £36 a month.
- This offer features a Sky Stream box, Sky Ultimate TV with Netflix, plus Sky Superfast Fibre Broadband, with average speeds up to 61Mbps, on an 18-month contract.
- Offer available 3-30 November, visit sky.com/tvandbroadband to find out more.
Sky Mobile
- This Black Friday you can get 50 percent off Sky’s biggest data plans.
- This includes savings of £18 a month on 100GB plan and £12 a month on 40GB plan.
- Plus Sky Mobile puts unused data into your Sky Piggybank, which can be used whenever you need a data boost, money off a new device or share it with other SIMs on your account.
- Offer available from 10-30 November, visit Sky Mobile to find out more.
Broadband upgrade
- You can upgrade to new Sky Broadband Full Fibre 100 for £28 a month on an 18-month contract (standard price £38), with zero upfront fees.
- Offer available from 7 to 30 November, visit Sky Broadband to find out more.
Sky Protect
- Shoppers can get Sky’s biggest discount on their Smart Home Insurance with Sky Protect on a fixed price 24-month contract.
- Any existing Sky TV, Sky Broadband or Sky Mobile customers can save £240 across the 24-month period, whilst those brand-new to Sky can make savings of £180
- Offer available from 10-30 November, visit Sky Protect to find out more.
