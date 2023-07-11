Madonna breaks silence after health scare and issues world tour update

More than two weeks after Madonna was admitted to hospital with a “serious bacterial infection”, the Queen of Pop has shared a heartfelt statement with fans – as well as an update on her upcoming Celebration world tour.

The entertainment world was left in shock after Madonna’s long-time manager Guy Oseary announced last month that the 64-year-old singer had been sent for a “several day” ICU stay at a New York City hospital on 24 June – just weeks before her highly-anticipated tour was set to begin.

In recent days, famous friends of Madonna such as comedian Rosie O’Donnell and actress Debi Maza have shared positive updates on the star’s health.

Now, Madonna herself has taken to social media for the first time since the health scare to offer her gratitude and an update on the Celebration tour, which was originally due to kick off in Vancouver this Saturday (15 July).

In an Instagram post shared with her 19 million followers on Monday (10 July), Madonna thanked everyone for their “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement”.

She continued: “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

The 84-show tour, which is set to feature RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen as the warm-up act, commemorates the past four decades of Madonna’s epic musical career.

Confirming that the North American dates that were due to take place between July and early October have been postponed, Madonna went on: “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!

Madonna has post-poned the North American dates of her Celebration tour. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

There is currently no further information on when the rescheduled North American dates will take place.

Fans have flocked to share their support for the “Material Girl” singer, encouraging her to prioritise her health.

“What we care about is…. YOU! You take care of you and the rest will fall in line. WE LOVE YOU,” Drag Race judge and Madonna fan Michelle Visage commented.

“We love you M! You never disappoint and always deliver!” music producer Tracy Young added.

“I love you Madonna,” well-known Madonna impersonator Venus D-Lite echoed. “I couldn’t be anymore happy to hear your decision. Please take care of yourself and the ones who truly love you will always be the. Much love or shall I say UNCONDITIONAL LOVE from me to you.”

This is not the first time Madonna’s tour has been plagued with disruption over her health. During her 2019 Madame X tour, several shows were cancelled due to “indescribable pain” following an injury.

As ticket-holders await news of the rescheduled dates, fans can occupy themselves with two new releases from Madonna including her explicit song “Vulgar” with non-binary artist Sam Smith and her latest smash hit “Popular”, created for HBO The Idol‘s soundtrack.