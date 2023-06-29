The world of entertainment has rushed to send well wishes to queen of pop Madonna after she was hospitalised with a “serious” illness

Madonna, 64, was set to hit the road next month with her Celebration tour, which would have marked 40 years since the release of her eponymous debut album. According to her manager, Guy Oseary, the tour will now be postponed.

In a short statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday (28 June), Oseary confirmed that Madonna “developed a serious bacterial infection” on 24 June which led to her staying in intensive care for “several” days.

Oseary confirmed that while “her health is improving” she is “still under medical care”, though she is expected to make a “full recovery”.

He added that the superstar would be delaying all upcoming engagements, including the Celebration tour, in order to focus on getting better.

According to publication Page Six, Madonna was “found unresponsive” in New York, but is now awake and alert. Her daughter, singer Lourdes Leon, was reportedly with her mother throughout her hospital stay.

Fans and celebrity friends have flooded social media with get well soon messages for the star.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who has been long-time pals with Madonna since the singer supported her after she publicly came out, gave fans an update on her own Instagram page, revealing that Madge is “feeling good”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and lifelong Madonna fan Michelle Visage urged Oseary to “take good care of our queen,” in a comment under his Instagram announcement.

The Weeknd, who recently collaborated with Madonna on The Idol soundtrack song “Popular” said he was “sending prayers” to the star.

Wednesday actor Gwendoline Christie, New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande have all sent their love and support, while Drag Race star Kelly Mantle also said she was “sending love and healing vibes to our queen”.

Emotional Madonna fans have expressed their fear and horror after seeing the news break, with one super fan writing on Twitter: “It’s been a very scary day so now just chilling with my Madonna collection. Love you so much M, rest and recover.”

Fan site Madonna Daily wrote in a social media post: “Not Madonna, not today, not this year, not this decade,” alongside the prayer hands emoji.

“You have been on my mind all day. I can not stop thinking about what if?” another social media user commented. “I know how strong you are and what you can do. You entered my life when I was nine, and this year July I turn 50. I just want you to get better and come back to us, your Madonna fam.”

A fourth shared: “I don’t care about the tour. I just want her to be okay.”

I light this 🕯 for my 👑. You have been on my mind all day. I can not stop thinking about what if? I know how strong you are & what you can do. You entered my life when I was 9, & this year July I turn 50. I just want you to get better & come back to us, your madonna fam. 💜🙏 pic.twitter.com/TTyX2hLpm9 — Joshua Flores (@JoshuaF93577356) June 28, 2023

Been away from Twitter for many hours and just read the terrible news… Praying Madonna will recover fully & not push herself like she did at MX tour. We always view her as someone tough & invincible, so it hits 10x worse when smth like that happens… She’s like family to me 💔 pic.twitter.com/yLhOFcHdOt — KB 🪷 (@KyuketsukiBaby) June 28, 2023

Not ready to lose #Madonna. Thanks to her music, I felt proud of being who I am. Thanks to her movie "Truth or Dare," I saw for the first time a gay kiss on cinema and I knew there were more people like me. Please recover soon, Queen. You've always been a fighter. I ❤️@Madonna pic.twitter.com/rgFOXkikvQ — John Montoya NYC (@NycMontoya) June 28, 2023

The Celebration tour was set to begin in mid-July in Canada, before landing in the UK for six sell-out dates later this year.

Drag Race alumni Bob The Drag Queen was previously confirmed as the queen of pop’s support act. No news has been shared about when the tour will now begin.

Madonna’s last tour in 2020, in support of her 2019 Madame X album, suffered several cancellations after the star explained that she was in “indescribable pain” after suffering an injury.