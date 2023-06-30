Madonna ‘in the clear’ after being hospitalised in ICU with ‘serious’ illness

Madonna is reportedly on the road to recovery after a “serious bacterial infection” landed her in a hospital ICU.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday (28 June), Guy Oseary, Madonna’s long-time manager, said that the pop superstar had “developed a serious bacterial infection” that led to her staying in intensive care for several days.

Oseary confirmed in the statement that while “her health is improving” she is “still under medical care”, and that she is expected to make a full recovery.

On Thursday (29 June), a source told CNN that the “Like a Prayer” singer is now in the clear.

“She’s resting, feeling better and following doctors’ orders,” the source said, adding that she’s “out of the intensive care unit and recovering.”

Actress Debi Mazar, a good friend and collaborator, said in an Instagram photo that the pop legend is “on the mend and home resting”.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested Madonna was found unresponsive last weekend before being rushed to hospital.

Oseary has confirmed that due to her health concerns, Madonna’s upcoming tour will be postponed.

The singer was set to hit the road next month with her Celebration tour, set to mark 40 years since the release of her eponymous debut album.

“At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary wrote.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The tour was set to beginin Canada in mid-July, before landing in the UK for six sell-out dates later this year. Drag Race alumni Bob The Drag Queen was previously confirmed as her support act.

Madonna’s previous tour, in 2020, in support of her 2019 Madame X album, also included several cancellations due to health issues, with the singer explaining that she was in “indescribable pain” after suffering an injury.