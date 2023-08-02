Bratz and Kylie Jenner release limited edition collection of dolls

Bratz have announced their first ever celebrity collaboration with Kylie Jenner – and this is where to buy the dolls.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul has been transformed into a series of mini Bratz dolls for a limited edition collection.

Fans can get their hands on figurines of Jenner’s red carpet outfits, with 14 different collectibles to unbox.

The Bratz x Kylie Jenner dolls are now available to shop exclusively for $9.99 at Walmart and Target.

It’s part one in a series of collaborations with the star, with each box coming with two figures, one Bratzified mini Kylie figure and one mini accessory.

Some of the looks that have inspired the dolls include her lavender feather-trimmed Versace gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

There’s also the corseted black dress and crystal gown from the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening in November 2022.

The accessories include Jenner’s convertible cruiser, her Italian Greyhound Norman and an oversized lip-shaped phone.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Jenner told the Hollywood Reporter.

“I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

Fans can get their hands on 14 collectible items, including six figurines inspired by her red carpet looks. (MGA Entertainment)

While Jasmin Larian – the founder and creative director of both Bratz and fashion brand Cult Gaia – the partnership with Jenner is a “sentimental” one.

“Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago – from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” she said.

“Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today.”

They’ve also confirmed that more drops are coming in the next few weeks, so watch this space.

To shop the new Bratz x Kylie Jenner dolls which are priced at $9.99 head to Walmart and Target.