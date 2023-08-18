Uniqlo x Clare Waight Keller collection: release date, how to buy and more

Uniqlo has announced a collaboration with Clare Waight Keller – and this is when it’s being released.

The high street fashion brand is teaming up with the British fashion designer on the ‘UNIQLO:C’ collection.

The collection will be available to shop from 15 September exclusively in-store and at uniqlo.com and uniqlo.com/uk.

It follows up Uniqlo’s partnerships with other designers including JW Anderson and Jil Sander.

“I wanted to bring the essence of what I do: fluidity, movement, femininity – those were really key,” Waight Keller told Vogue. “But I also wanted to bring my sort of British sensibilities – the fact that I’ve always loved a little bit of this boy-meets-girl style, and the idea of attitude dressing.”

The capsule collection features 30 pieces classic including trench coats, fall-ready plaid parkas, alongside knit sweaters, spacious corduroy slacks and ombre pleated maxi skirts.

They’ll be available in a rich color palette of blush pinks, mustards and navy blues and both oversized and fluid silhouettes.

While the accessory offerings include sleek combat boots and practical caps.

The capsule collection features 30 pieces. (Uniqlo)

“The letter C … captured a lot of the things that I was talking about: people commuting living in the city, the fact that there is a real clarity to the palette and this idea of casual, but also a sort of cheekiness,” Waight Keller added.

You can check out the entire lookbook ahead of its release on the Uniqlo website.

