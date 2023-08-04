Heartstopper season two is back with heart-warming storylines, a diverse ensemble cast and, of course, an incredible soundtrack packed with hits from LGBTQ+ artists.

Based on the popular graphic novels by Alice Oseman, Netflix’s hit queer teen drama has cultivated a strong LGBTQ+ fan base. In season two, the audience follows the trials and tribulations of high school boyfriends Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring and their queer friendship group.

While the first season featured 36 songs from both rising and established artists, such as queer legend girl in red, and Irish singer Ezra Williams, the second season’s playlist is bigger and better than ever.

The eight new episodes feature 45 songs from musicians such as Conan Gray, Wolf Alice, boygenius’ Lucy Dacus, Baby Queen, Christine and the Queens, Tegan and Sara and the legend herself, Taylor Swift.

All the songs can be found on Spotify under the Heartstopper: Official Playlist, and if you’re particularly invested in a certain person from the show, the music streaming platform is even offering a bespoke playlist for each of the core characters.

In an interview with Spotify, producer Patrick Walters explained the thought process behind curating the perfect soundtrack, mainly featuring emerging queer artists.

“There’s something raw and emotional in the music made by young artists independently,” he said. “They wear their hearts on their sleeves, just like the characters in Heartstopper.

“Our music syncs work best when the emotion of the scene is underlined by the lyrics and swagger of the song and artist.”

As for how the playlist is adapted for season two, Walters added: “We wanted to remain consistent with season one while also broadening the musical palette to be slightly more mature and in line with the characters’ journeys.”

William Gao, who plays Elle’s love interest Tao, and his band Wasia Project have their own song “ur so pretty”, which appears in the final episode.

You can find the full soundtrack for each episode of Heartstopper season two below.

Charlie (L) and Nick’s romance is backed by an amazing soundtrack in season two of Heartstopper. (Netflix)

Episode 1 – “Out”

“Shatter” by Maggie Rogers

“Out of My League” by Fitz and the Tantrums

“Pressure to Party” by Julia Jacklin

“The Beach” by Wolf Alice

Episode 2 – “Family”

“coming of age” by mxmtoon

“Paradise” by Carmody

“Welcome to the Sidelines” by Amy Michelle

“You Wouldn’t Like Me” by Tegan and Sara

Episode 3 – “Promise”

“Retrospect” by Vistas

“Things Will Be Fine (Bratty Remix)” by Metronomy & Bratty

“The Sound” by The 1975

“Le Temps de L’amour” by Françoise Hardy

“Kiss Ur Face Forever” by Orla Gartland

“foreplay” by siouxxie sixxsta

“Miss U” by Bad Smith

“Lovesong” by beabadoobee

Tao (L) and Elle in Heartstopper season two. (Netflix)

Episode 4 – “Challenge”

“Obsessed” by Hatchie

“Trésor” by Hervé

“Un peu plus souvent” by Alexia Gredy

“mona lisa” by mxmtoon

“Freak Out” by Miya Folick

Episode 5 – “Heat”

“Nobody Really Cares” by Baby Queen

“Doesn’t Matter (voleur de soleil)” by Christine and the Queens

“Fall In Love With A Girl ” Cavetown feat. Orla Gartland

“Never Be the Same” by Gabrielle Aplin

Episode 6 – “Truth/Dare”

“On était beau” by Louane

“Bros” by Wolf Alice

“3D Feelings” by Alfie Templeman

“Then It All Goes Away” by Dayglow

“Hot & Heavy” by Lucy Dacus

“Pretty Girl Lie” by Baby Queen

“Deep End” by Holly Humberstone

Heartstopper season two is on Netflix now. (Netflix)

Episode 7 – “Sorry”

“We Can Be Anything” by Baby Queen

“People Watching” by Conan Gray

“Cry!” by Caroline Rose

“Crush Culture” by Conan Gray

“Blush” by Wolf Alice

Episode 8 – “Perfect”

“Colours of You” by Baby Queen

“Run Away With Me (ASTR Remix)” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Young” by Neon Capital and Kinck

“Happy New Year” by Let’s Eat Grandma

“Just Like Heaven” by The Cure [cover version]

“All the things I wanna do…” (unknown artist)

“seven” by Taylor Swift

“ur so pretty” by Wasia Project

Heartstopper season two is streaming on Netflix now.