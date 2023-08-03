Taylor Swift has announced details of US and Canada dates as part of The Eras Tour for 2024.

The popstar has extended her huge stadium tour with extra shows in North America.

She will head to venues in Florida, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto in October and November 2024.

Announcing the new dates the singer said: “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era.”

It will mark the first time that Taylor is taking the tour to Canada, with six nights scheduled at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Earlier this year even Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau tweeted Taylor Swift asking her to bring the tour to the country.

He wrote: “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

The new dates announcement come ahead of her historic six night run at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, becoming the first act to ever do so.

She will then take the tour to South America with dates planned for Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

In 2024 the Eras Tour will resume in Japan, Australia and Singapore before heading across Europe, including six nights at Wembley Stadium.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get tickets

Fans can now register for verified fan access at www.taylorswift.com/tour.

Similar to other legs of the tour, registering for verified fan via Ticketmaster US and Ticketmaster Canada is the best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets.

Registration is open from now until 5pm ET on Saturday, 5 August.

Ticketmaster say: “A limited number of Verified Fans will receive a unique access code and others will be put on the waitlist.

“Getting an access code doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“If you aren’t initially selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist and may receive an access code at a later date if tickets remain.”

You’ll be emailed whether you’ll receive an access code or be placed on the waitlist the day before the general sale.

The newly announced Eras Tour dates for North America will head to the following cities and venues: