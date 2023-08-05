The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is set to play Morgan Wade’s love interest in the country music singer’s latest music video, just weeks after shooting down rumours that the pair are dating in real life.

Richards, 53, has been linked to “Wilder Days” singer Wade, 28, amid the public announcement that she has separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.

Last month, Richards’ appeared to dismiss speculation that her relationship with Wade was romantic in nature, insisting that the pair are simply “very good friends”.

Now, Richards and Wade are making a knowing nod to the rumours in Wade’s “Fall in Love With Me” video.

On Friday (4 August), Richards posted behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming video, which will be released on 10 August.

“I love this song and can’t wait for you to see the video,” the reality star wrote, before adding: “This shooting day that was so fun even if I was wearing a loofah for most of it”.

Wade also reposted the same video captioned: “The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;).”

In the promotional clip for the video, Richards and Wade explained that Richards’ casting “pokes fun” at rumours that the pair are an item.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” said Wade.

“You see people being obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends, but we thought it would be a good idea kind of to … troll the trolls a little bit.”

The singer joked that the “internet’s going to be popping off” about the video, while Richards added: “If they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

The pair also opened up about how they first made contact with each other, with Richards revealing she first listened to Wade’s “Wilder Days” and was “blown away” by her voice and lyrics before following her on Instagram.

Some fans in the comments compared the casting to that of Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who played the love interest of musician and her now-wife G Flip in one of her music videos.

Stause, who had previously dated castmate and colleague Jason Oppenheim, surprised fans after coming out as queer in 2022 during the highly anticipated Selling Sunset season five reunion, where she told host Tan France that she had been seeing G Flip for about two months.

Most recently, Stause let people in on her “secret” Las Vegas wedding to the Australian singer.

It has been reported by Page Six that Richards is producing a documentary on Wade.