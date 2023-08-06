Adam Lambert blasts ‘miserable’ trolls targeting his partner: ‘Obnoxious homophobia’

Adam Lambert has eviscerated the “obnoxious homophobia” of trolls who targeted his boyfriend over photos of the couple enjoying a night out in LA.

The US singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, 41, hit the town with his partner, Oliver Gliese, in West Hollywood on Friday (4 August) for a night out with friends.

Gliese, 28, who works in the fashion industry, was dressed to kill in a monochrome assemble of stars-and-stripes denim shorts, a sheer black vest and silver nail polish. His look was accessorised with silver jewellery and shimmery green eyeshadow.

However, some social media users left homophobic comments on photos of the couple, trolling Gliese’s outfit and mocking his sexuality and gender identity.

Lambert was swift to condemn the comments and posted an Instagram Story on Saturday (5 August) slamming the “ignorance plaguing people” who made bigoted remarks about his partner. He called on homophobic trolls to “grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance”.

“Oli and I had a fun night out!” the Queen frontman wrote. “Lifts my spirits to see support in the comments. Also appalled to see the obnoxious homophobia and ignorance plaguing people rn.

“Oli identifies as a he,” the US singer-songwriter and actor continued. “He has wicked style and refuses to conform to the societal norms regarding his fashion choices.

“He is beautiful and brave and daring. He’s a leader not a follower. One of the many things I love about him! We are very happy together and if the haters don’t like it, we don’t really give a f**k.”

Lambert went on: “Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance. We are all just trying to stay happy and fulfilled with our lives.

“Chances are, if you’re busy trolling us online, you’re miserable in your own life and can’t deal w[ith] your issues.”

Word.

Lambert and Gliese took their relationship public back in 2020, and have been going strong ever since. They recently celebrated Gliese’s 28th birthday with a bunny-themed bash, with stars including Lil Nas X and Kate Beckinsale in attendance.

After headlining Pride in London this year, Lambert and iconic British rock band Queen will be taking their Rhapsody Tour on the road from October 2023.